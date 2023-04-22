Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 22

Longer waiting times for beds in some hospitals, but treatment not delayed: MOH

The median wait time has gone up over the past fortnight from five hours to 7.2 hours, MOH said.

No place for populism, political opportunism in S’pore: DPM Wong

Populism is politics that distorts the facts for political advantage, said Mr Wong.

A govt more open with information key to S’pore’s refreshed social compact: Pritam Singh

Rather than turn defensive, the Government should become more open to releasing data, Mr Singh said.

The gist: Opposition leader calls for more data-sharing; youth-led panels to discuss national policies

Here are the key takeaways from the Parliament session on Friday.

30 years after Wang-Koo talks: What’s next for cross-strait ties?

The 1993 summit in Singapore was a critical milestone, after more than 40 years of strained ties between China and Taiwan.

Gone without a trace: Mystery of India’s missing monuments

A recent parliamentary report has raised concerns about the upkeep of India's rich architectural heritage.

LTA raises deposit for motorcycle COEs again as part of measures to quell speculative bidding

It will be raised from $800 to $1,500 from the next tender on May 4.

Funds, advance notice given to help companies ease into Progressive Wage Model: Zaqy Mohamad

Govt is offsetting increases in labour costs for eligible companies through Progressive Wage Credit Scheme.

To protect our health, protect our planet

Our well-being is inextricably bound with the natural world. But we have been poor stewards of the earth and its resources, says Professor Tommy Koh.

Michelle Yeoh meets Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim during post-Oscar homecoming

Yeoh was back in Malaysia after a whirlwind visit to Hong Kong last week.

