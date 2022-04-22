Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 22

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, April 22.
Passenger movements at Changi Airport cross 1m mark for first time in 2 years
Full recovery of Singapore's passenger traffic, however, will be off the table until China reopens its borders.
S'pore in 'good place' in its fight against Covid-19: Experts
But Singapore will still need a bit more time before Covid-19 can truly be endemic, said experts.
askST: Are masks still relevant?
With the US no longer enforcing a mask mandate on public transport, the relevance of mask wearing has been thrown into the spotlight.
Wanted: A next-gen jab to protect against all Covid-19 variants
The problem is no longer the lack of vaccines, but getting them to people in a timely manner, says Sir Peter Piot.
S'pore has opportunities to expand into green hydrogen and carbon services as it overcomes energy crisis: Experts
There is potential for Singapore to position itself as a hydrogen hub in the future, said Dr Victor Nian, an adviser at the Centre for Strategic Energy and Resources.
Reduce emissions from energy sources, but don't neglect biodiversity and human rights: Panellist
The pursuit of renewable energy can sometimes have a negative effect on the biodiversity in an area and carry tremendous social cost.
The 4G refresh of the social compact should include politics
Recent policy changes helmed by 4G ministers point to a move towards a more equitable society. That should be extended to the way domestic politics is carried out too, says Chua Mui Hoong.
Next phase of war will be pivotal for Russia and Ukraine, US says
Myanmar activists raising millions via Singapore to fight junta
The money is being channelled towards humanitarian aid as well as those resisting the military coup.