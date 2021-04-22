Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 22

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, April 22.

11 more Covid-19 cases detected at Westlite Woodlands dorm; hundreds to be moved to quarantine facility

Plans are now being made to move hundreds of workers to a quarantine facility.

21-day SHN in S'pore will pick up virtually all Covid-19 cases from India: Experts

Experts say it is not yet necessary to ban flights from India or tighten guidelines on social and other gatherings.

Foreign brides who marry S'poreans are getting older and more educated: MSF data

Two in three have post-secondary or university education, according to government data released for the first time.

Biden's virtual climate summit draws all 40 invited world leaders

The inaugural session will emphasise the need to set tougher policies to limit global warming.

Sole Covid-19 community case in S'pore is systems engineer at Parkway Pantai healthcare group

The permanent resident tested positive in a pre-departure test.

Ministry of Food winding up, fails to pay debt of $200,000

Ministry of Food owned a slate of restaurant chains, including MOF, Hanssik, DaeSsikSin and Ju Hao.

Lawyer Kwa Kim Li to face disciplinary proceedings over handling of Lee Kuan Yew's wills

Two more complaints about Ms Kwa's conduct had been filed by Mr Lee Hsien Yang and Dr Lee Wei Ling.

Heavy rain in Ulu Pandan on Saturday highest recorded for April since 1980: NEA

Rainfall of 170.6mm was recorded in a single day - around 110% of the climate station's average for April.

Australia eyeing S'pore for next travel bubble after quarantine-free travel with New Zealand takes off

The discussions with Singapore started some weeks ago, said Australia's Deputy Prime Minister.

Worker who died in PIE accident was hoping to return to Bangladesh in two months

Mr Toffazal Hossain had been anxious to return home after paying for his mother's open heart surgery.

