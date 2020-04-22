Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 22

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, April 22.

Additional $3.8 billion to support businesses and workers in second circuit breaker month of May

Singapore will extend wage support for businesses in the month of May, as it extends the circuit breaker measures for another month to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

June school holidays to start from May 5 to cover extended circuit breaker period: MOE

This means that Term 3 will now be longer, but the MOE said it will put in place a one-week mid-term break from July 20 to 26.

No more bubble tea shops and other new Covid-19 measures

From restricted entry at some wet markets to the closure of barber shops, Singapore rolled out more measures to curb the spread of Covid-19.

1,050 of the 1,111 coronavirus cases confirmed in S'pore are foreign workers living in dormitories

With the updated figures, nearly four in five of all the 9,125 coronavirus cases in Singapore now are foreign workers living in dormitories.

Singapore oil trader Hin Leong probed over US$800m hidden losses

Fabled oil trading giant Hin Leong, whose dramatic downfall is described as one of the biggest trading failures in Singapore in recent years, is facing mounting scrutiny from the authorities.

Innovation in the time of Covid-19

History shows us that crises often inspire innovation. Tectonic shifts in demand and supply spur the emergence of new technologies and changes in behaviour.

'Free' streaming sites on the rise as people stay at home, but they may be illegal and even host malware

A number of links to such sites have been widely shared on platforms such as Facebook and WhatsApp recently.

Hi robot, please clean up my home

By speaking to her smart speaker, Ms Michelle Lim can order her robot vacuum cleaner to start its cleaning routine.

Oil price in negative territory but may not benefit consumers

The collapse of the oil price into unheard of negative territory may not truly benefit consumers whose lack of demand caused the crash in the first place.

#Stayhome guide for Wednesday: Let the kids explore science challenges; order smooth Hong Kong congee with plenty of meatballs

Having the popular congee at home is much less stressful than dining at the eatery where there is often a queue for a seat.

