Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 21, 2024

Updated
Apr 21, 2024, 08:41 AM
Published
Apr 21, 2024, 08:37 AM

Repeat drug offender started abusing cough mixture at 14; rehab numbers highest since 2008

In 2023, 27 per cent of all drug abusers arrested were below 30 years old.

Teacher in S'pore says her husband abuses prescription drugs he buys on Telegram

Checks by ST showed that there were at least six groups of self-proclaimed pharmacists on Telegram, some boasting thousands of members.

Murder in Spain: Audrey Fang’s suspected killer identified as S’porean Mitchell Ong

He was arrested in his hotel room on April 16 in Alicante, which is about 80km away from the area where Ms Fang’s hotel is located.

When relatives fight over a family fund worth millions

This case presents key points on how to avoid disputes in family businesses.

Record 620 corneal transplants performed in Singapore in 2023, but only 129 were local donations

In 2023, almost 500 corneas were brought in from the US, Singapore's only foreign source of corneas.

Russian bought $88 million of gold in Changi to launder funds for invasion of Ukraine

The gold was sold by Singapore Precious Metals Exchange, which stores it at Changi North Crescent.

From Lucky Plaza to Canada: How ex-followers raised funds for Philippines’ fugitive preacher

Donations allegedly funded church operations and the lavish lifestyle of fugitive preacher Apollo Quiboloy.

Vivian Balakrishnan, Tan Wu Meng among MPs who received letters with ‘distasteful’ photos, threats

The politicians said they have filed police reports.

‘A little princess off to the army’: S'porean schoolgirl Joye Cai readies for K-pop trainee life

The 15-year-old has her biggest fan onboard - her mum. Meet two other mums backing their kids' dreams of fame.

Acts of remembrance: How do we keep the dead alive?

Through photos, objects and recipes, but mostly by telling stories of those who have passed on, says Rohit Brijnath.

