Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 21, 2024

Repeat drug offender started abusing cough mixture at 14; rehab numbers highest since 2008
Teacher in S'pore says her husband abuses prescription drugs he buys on Telegram
Checks by ST showed that there were at least six groups of self-proclaimed pharmacists on Telegram, some boasting thousands of members.
Murder in Spain: Audrey Fang’s suspected killer identified as S’porean Mitchell Ong
He was arrested in his hotel room on April 16 in Alicante, which is about 80km away from the area where Ms Fang’s hotel is located.
When relatives fight over a family fund worth millions
Record 620 corneal transplants performed in Singapore in 2023, but only 129 were local donations
In 2023, almost 500 corneas were brought in from the US, Singapore's only foreign source of corneas.
Russian bought $88 million of gold in Changi to launder funds for invasion of Ukraine
The gold was sold by Singapore Precious Metals Exchange, which stores it at Changi North Crescent.
From Lucky Plaza to Canada: How ex-followers raised funds for Philippines’ fugitive preacher
Donations allegedly funded church operations and the lavish lifestyle of fugitive preacher Apollo Quiboloy.
Vivian Balakrishnan, Tan Wu Meng among MPs who received letters with ‘distasteful’ photos, threats
‘A little princess off to the army’: S'porean schoolgirl Joye Cai readies for K-pop trainee life
The 15-year-old has her biggest fan onboard - her mum. Meet two other mums backing their kids' dreams of fame.
Acts of remembrance: How do we keep the dead alive?
Through photos, objects and recipes, but mostly by telling stories of those who have passed on, says Rohit Brijnath.