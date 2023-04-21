Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 21

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Founders’ Memorial launches exhibition on Singapore’s early years
The Founders’ Memorial said that in curating the exhibition, it conducted in-depth interviews with close to 200 people.
Record heatwave of up to 45 deg C scorches much of Asia
Scientists warn that the situation is likely to spawn public health crises and food security problems.
The gist: Prepping for a ‘super-aged’ S’pore, and lessons from a Hokkien song
The health minister also debated with an opposition member on the need to balance current and future generations’ needs in Thursday's Parliament session.
Current generation must invest to keep Singapore sustainable for future generations: Grace Fu
She highlighted the need to strengthen Singapore’s social compact in three areas in order to ensure that the country remains sustainable for future generations.
Higher wages for tradespeople: Who pays the bill?
A mentality of celebrating cheap things and bargains should give way to a culture where we respect others’ craft and pay fair prices for their work, says Chua Mui Hoong.
Beijing scores with diplomatic charm offensive
In the past month alone, no fewer than 16 foreign leaders and officials have been given the red carpet treatment in the Chinese capital city.
S'pore stops import of live pigs from Indonesian island after African swine fever detected
The halt affects live pigs from Pulau Bulan, which accounts for about 15 per cent of Singapore’s total pork supply.
About 80 residents evacuated and 1 person taken to hospital after flat catches fire off Mountbatten Road
Preliminary investigations suggest the fire likely started from the battery pack of a power-assisted bicycle.
SpaceX's Starship rocket successfully takes off on first test flight, then explodes
Less than four minutes into the flight, the upper-stage Starship failed to separate from the lower-stage Super Heavy as designed.
Charges against Alec Baldwin in Rust shooting to be dropped: Lawyers
The actor was accused of showing a “reckless” disregard for safety in the fatal shooting of the film’s cinematographer.