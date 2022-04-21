Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 21

Zouk, the grande dame of Singapore's nightlife, finally reopens

After falling silent for two years, the dance floor at Zouk came alive again as streams of customers with negative antigen rapid test results entered the club.

Insurer refuses to pay for drug, dealing cancer patient a further blow

It says drug has not been approved by HSA for the treatment of bile duct cancer.

Having an Integrated Shield Plan and rider may not always guarantee peace of mind

Insurers can, and do, refuse to pay for some treatments.

2020 Bar exam held online as physical option not viable, says legal institute

It said adequate safeguards were in place but several candidates were still caught cheating.

Youth linked to OCBC scams committed acts of rioting that left 4 victims injured

One victim was made to kneel and bow multiple times as a form of apology to the secret society.

Will Shanghai unravel China's positive Covid-19 image?

Many could not fathom how China's most cosmopolitan city could be reduced to a sprawling ghost town and its residents confined to their homes with food rations.

Hop on KTM train at National Museum, as part of Singapore HeritageFest's travel and nature themes

The recreated train cabin marks the return of Singapore HeritageFest this year with the themes of travel and nature.

Kremlin insiders alarmed over growing toll of Putin's war in Ukraine

They believe the invasion was a catastrophic mistake that will set Russia back for years.

What bigger military budgets mean for the economy

Russia's war has shown that we live in a guns-and-butter world.

Climate change affects Asia disproportionately; S'pore facing high risks but prepared to combat it: Report

Asia's GDP may shrink 26.5 per cent by 2048 if no action on climate change is taken.

