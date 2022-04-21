Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 21

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, April 21.
Zouk, the grande dame of Singapore's nightlife, finally reopens
After falling silent for two years, the dance floor at Zouk came alive again as streams of customers with negative antigen rapid test results entered the club.
Insurer refuses to pay for drug, dealing cancer patient a further blow
Having an Integrated Shield Plan and rider may not always guarantee peace of mind
2020 Bar exam held online as physical option not viable, says legal institute
It said adequate safeguards were in place but several candidates were still caught cheating.
Youth linked to OCBC scams committed acts of rioting that left 4 victims injured
One victim was made to kneel and bow multiple times as a form of apology to the secret society.
Will Shanghai unravel China's positive Covid-19 image?
Many could not fathom how China's most cosmopolitan city could be reduced to a sprawling ghost town and its residents confined to their homes with food rations.
Hop on KTM train at National Museum, as part of Singapore HeritageFest's travel and nature themes
The recreated train cabin marks the return of Singapore HeritageFest this year with the themes of travel and nature.
Kremlin insiders alarmed over growing toll of Putin's war in Ukraine
They believe the invasion was a catastrophic mistake that will set Russia back for years.