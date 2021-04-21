Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 21

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, April 21.
Entry approvals for non-S'poreans, non-PRs travelling from India cut due to Covid-19
Travellers from India will also have to serve an additional 7-day SHN at their place of residence.
New Covid-19 cluster in S'pore linked to man who was 'probably reinfected in India'
MOH said it will review border measures for recovered travellers.
Public servant and her husband to be charged under OSA over leaking of circuit breaker details last April
The woman had illegally sent the information to her husband before it was officially released.
Fully vaccinated dormitory resident is S'pore's sole Covid-19 community case
He showed symptoms despite getting his first dose on March 12 and the second dose on April 13.
Ex-US police officer Derek Chauvin convicted of murder in George Floyd case
Chauvin was caught on video kneeling on Floyd's neck for more than 9 minutes in May last year.
Grab's path to success built on strong culture, unwavering focus on South-east Asia
The firm's Spac deal is a win for the region and other tech companies hoping to list, say observers.
Boao Forum: China's Xi and other leaders urge world to work together against Covid-19
Cooperation is needed especially in areas like vaccine development and distribution, the Chinese President said.
Football: English Premier League teams pull out of European Super League plan after outcry
Manchester United said it had listened carefully to the reaction from fans, the UK government and other stakeholders.
RSAF's Multi-Role Tanker Transport aircraft now fully operational
The tanker aircraft is able to carry out air-to-air refuelling and transport passengers and cargo over large distances.
Re-entry blues: How to manage higher stress and anxiety with the reopening of workplaces
One expert has seen a 20 per cent increase in patients with such anxiety since last month.