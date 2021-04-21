Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 21

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, April 21.

Entry approvals for non-S'poreans, non-PRs travelling from India cut due to Covid-19

Travellers from India will also have to serve an additional 7-day SHN at their place of residence.

READ MORE HERE

New Covid-19 cluster in S'pore linked to man who was 'probably reinfected in India'

MOH said it will review border measures for recovered travellers.

READ MORE HERE

Public servant and her husband to be charged under OSA over leaking of circuit breaker details last April

The woman had illegally sent the information to her husband before it was officially released.

READ MORE HERE

More on this topic Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

Fully vaccinated dormitory resident is S'pore's sole Covid-19 community case

He showed symptoms despite getting his first dose on March 12 and the second dose on April 13.

READ MORE HERE

Ex-US police officer Derek Chauvin convicted of murder in George Floyd case

Chauvin was caught on video kneeling on Floyd's neck for more than 9 minutes in May last year.

READ MORE HERE

Grab's path to success built on strong culture, unwavering focus on South-east Asia

The firm's Spac deal is a win for the region and other tech companies hoping to list, say observers.

READ MORE HERE

Boao Forum: China's Xi and other leaders urge world to work together against Covid-19

Cooperation is needed especially in areas like vaccine development and distribution, the Chinese President said.

READ MORE HERE

Football: English Premier League teams pull out of European Super League plan after outcry

Manchester United said it had listened carefully to the reaction from fans, the UK government and other stakeholders.

READ MORE HERE

RSAF's Multi-Role Tanker Transport aircraft now fully operational

The tanker aircraft is able to carry out air-to-air refuelling and transport passengers and cargo over large distances.

READ MORE HERE

Re-entry blues: How to manage higher stress and anxiety with the reopening of workplaces

One expert has seen a 20 per cent increase in patients with such anxiety since last month.

READ MORE HERE