Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 21

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, April 21.

Next few days will determine whether circuit breaker can be eased by May 4, say experts

The next few days will be "like a mid-year exam" that will show how Singapore has been doing in fighting the virus.

US oil prices plunge below zero for first time in history

Traders were willing to pay US$40 a barrel just to get somebody to take crude off their hands.

Many more virus cases detected in dorms as MOH steps up testing

Most of these cases have a mild illness and none of them is in the intensive care unit.

Over 200 people caught for breaching safe distancing rules, 80 didn't wear masks outside homes

Nine of these people breached the measures for a second time and will face fines of $1,000 each.

New survey reveals best employers in Singapore

Retailers Uniqlo and Adidas Singapore came in first and second respectively.

NEA calls for urgent community action as yearly dengue figures set to exceed 2019's 16,000 cases

Weekly dengue cases remain high, hovering around 300 to 400 cases.

WHO insists it hid nothing, sounded coronavirus alarm from start

"We have been warning from day one that this is a devil that everyone should fight," said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

'We need life again': Germans rush to reopened shops after coronavirus lockdown but Merkel worries

"The sun's out, we saved enough money and now we need to go out and spend it!"

Singapore's Covid-19 superhero squad has taken cover following netizens' complaints

Netizens had lambasted the Vanguard as an ill-timed attempt at levity that made a joke out of Singapore's ongoing efforts to fight the coronavirus.

#Stayhome guide for Tuesday: Prepare petai and salted fish fried rice, watch African penguins explore Singapore Zoo and more

This is the best time to cook some stinky but yummy food and enjoy it in the privacy of your own home.

