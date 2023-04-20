Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 20

Updated
Published
35 min ago

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.

The gist: PM Lee calls for unity amid challenges as MPs debate housing affordability, help for singles

MPs on Wednesday continued the debate on the President’s Address for the opening of Parliament. Here are some key takeaways.

READ MORE HERE

MOH debunks claims that XBB Covid-19 variant more ‘toxic’ than Delta

It urged the public to refer to its website for the latest information on Covid-19.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore property investment activity slows on higher interest rates, US bank turmoil

Singapore’s safe-haven appeal remains due to its sound economic and property market fundamentals.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Bitcoin rebounds: Here’s what crypto investors should know before hopping on board

It has risen by more than 70 per cent since January, outstripping an 8 per cent climb in global stocks.

READ MORE HERE

Pufferfish, buah keluak, ‘kidneys of the sea’: Here are some food items to be cautious with

Only Japan is approved to export pufferfish to Singapore, and the delicacy must have been prepared in SFA-licensed establishments by expert pufferfish chefs.

READ MORE HERE

Timely for Singapore to explore new ways of investing in citizens

Helping Singaporeans build wealth remains key to building a fair and inclusive society. The challenge is in determining how best to do so, says the writer.

READ MORE HERE

Rapper Pras Michel says Malaysian fugitive Jho Low paid $27 million for Obama photo

Michel, a member of the hip-hop band Fugees, said Low had hired him to be a “celebrity surrogate” to get the photo.

READ MORE HERE

Anwar faces uphill battle to woo Malay voters

Mr Anwar needs more Malay support in the upcoming state elections to ensure greater stability of his five-month-old government, says Hazlin Hassan.

READ MORE HERE

Thailand to delay imposing $12 tourist fee from June to September

The implementation is being hampered by disagreement from airlines, which refuse to take a selective approach with foreign tourists, Thais and expatriates.

READ MORE HERE

It’s getting harder to make friends but here’s how

Studies show that for many of us, our social circles have shrunk, yet support networks are crucial, says Lee Su Shyan.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top