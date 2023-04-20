Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 20

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
The gist: PM Lee calls for unity amid challenges as MPs debate housing affordability, help for singles
MPs on Wednesday continued the debate on the President’s Address for the opening of Parliament. Here are some key takeaways.
MOH debunks claims that XBB Covid-19 variant more ‘toxic’ than Delta
Singapore property investment activity slows on higher interest rates, US bank turmoil
Singapore’s safe-haven appeal remains due to its sound economic and property market fundamentals.
Bitcoin rebounds: Here’s what crypto investors should know before hopping on board
It has risen by more than 70 per cent since January, outstripping an 8 per cent climb in global stocks.
Pufferfish, buah keluak, ‘kidneys of the sea’: Here are some food items to be cautious with
Only Japan is approved to export pufferfish to Singapore, and the delicacy must have been prepared in SFA-licensed establishments by expert pufferfish chefs.
Timely for Singapore to explore new ways of investing in citizens
Helping Singaporeans build wealth remains key to building a fair and inclusive society. The challenge is in determining how best to do so, says the writer.
Rapper Pras Michel says Malaysian fugitive Jho Low paid $27 million for Obama photo
Michel, a member of the hip-hop band Fugees, said Low had hired him to be a “celebrity surrogate” to get the photo.
Anwar faces uphill battle to woo Malay voters
Mr Anwar needs more Malay support in the upcoming state elections to ensure greater stability of his five-month-old government, says Hazlin Hassan.
Thailand to delay imposing $12 tourist fee from June to September
The implementation is being hampered by disagreement from airlines, which refuse to take a selective approach with foreign tourists, Thais and expatriates.
It’s getting harder to make friends but here’s how
Studies show that for many of us, our social circles have shrunk, yet support networks are crucial, says Lee Su Shyan.