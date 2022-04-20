Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 20

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, April 20.
Nightlife outlets in S'pore reopen to cheers from patrons, operators
How China's Covid-19 lockdowns have impacted businesses and consumers in S'pore
It has delayed the delivery of a string of goods to Singapore, disrupting businesses and inconveniencing consumers.
New Covid-19 cases in S'pore nearly double to 4,718, one death reported
Case numbers on Tuesdays tend to be higher as they reflect the spike in infections after the weekend.
3 reasons why there is still no vaccine for dengue
One complication is posed by the human body's response to dengue, said an infectious disease expert.
In sickness and in health: MP Baey Yam Keng and his wife on battling cancer and effects of stroke
Mr Baey and his wife Lim Hai Yen leaned on each other for support after she was diagnosed with aphasia and he with nose cancer.
Balancing scales of justice for trainee lawyers who cheated in Bar exam
There are rumblings over the seemingly light penalties, but also arguments for a second chance.
SG Extra Podcast: Lawrence Wong not short of choices for PAP 4G deputy or deputies
The Straits Times analyses Singapore's latest news and announcements in this weekly podcast.
The don'ts of economic policy: Lessons from Sri Lanka
Hong Fok's Cheong family puts up sprawling Oxley Rise mansion for sale
The hilltop two-storey bungalow is expected to attract offers in excess of $300 million, CBRE said.
Woman who had affair with psychiatrist sues ex-lover for prescribing 'addictive' pills
In his defence, the doctor said he had provided Xanax in his capacity as a loved one, not as her doctor.