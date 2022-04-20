Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 20

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, April 20.

Nightlife outlets in S'pore reopen to cheers from patrons, operators

Most nightclubs previously said they would resume operations on Wednesday.

How China's Covid-19 lockdowns have impacted businesses and consumers in S'pore

It has delayed the delivery of a string of goods to Singapore, disrupting businesses and inconveniencing consumers. 

New Covid-19 cases in S'pore nearly double to 4,718, one death reported

Case numbers on Tuesdays tend to be higher as they reflect the spike in infections after the weekend. 

3 reasons why there is still no vaccine for dengue

One complication is posed by the human body's response to dengue, said an infectious disease expert. 

In sickness and in health: MP Baey Yam Keng and his wife on battling cancer and effects of stroke

Mr Baey and his wife Lim Hai Yen leaned on each other for support after she was diagnosed with aphasia and he with nose cancer.

Balancing scales of justice for trainee lawyers who cheated in Bar exam

There are rumblings over the seemingly light penalties, but also arguments for a second chance.

SG Extra Podcast: Lawrence Wong not short of choices for PAP 4G deputy or deputies

The Straits Times analyses Singapore's latest news and announcements in this weekly podcast.

The don'ts of economic policy: Lessons from Sri Lanka

Extreme populism has led to catastrophe, says associate editor Vikram Khanna. 

Hong Fok's Cheong family puts up sprawling Oxley Rise mansion for sale

The hilltop two-storey bungalow is expected to attract offers in excess of $300 million, CBRE said.

Woman who had affair with psychiatrist sues ex-lover for prescribing 'addictive' pills

In his defence, the doctor said he had provided Xanax in his capacity as a loved one, not as her doctor.

