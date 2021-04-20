Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 20

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, April 20.

Covid-19 breathalysers could be used on large scale in S'pore soon

This will facilitate safe travel arrangements and screenings at large-scale events.

Flash floods in Singapore on Saturday a symptom of climate change, says Grace Fu

She pointed to the $10 billion Deep Tunnel Sewerage System as an example of long-term planning to guard against climate change.

Singapore's sole local Covid-19 case is manager at two restaurants

He manages Spice Grill Restaurant and Rangoon Bar & Bistro, and was last at work last Thursday.

12m-tall steel structure collapses next to BTO worksite in Tengah, no one hurt

The structure was being erected when part of it collapsed onto an unoccupied temporary workers' quarters.

S'porean student caught on live-stream being attacked by man with knife in London

Raymond Hing was left with a cut on his face after being knocked to the ground while cycling in Leicester Square.

Mosques and police on guard during Ramadan amid heightened regional terror alert

This could still be a dangerous period as terrorists are known to attack during events of religious significance.

Diversity of economies a strength but also possible hurdle for RCEP, says China official at Boao Forum

He recommended that the bloc define itself by focusing its goals on supporting development according to international standards.

Sporting Life: Super League breakaway will be death of fairy tales

A super league will sound irresistible to many and yet it will be sport stripped of some romance, says Rohit Brijnath.

WHO panel against requiring Covid-19 vaccination proof for travel

States should recognise that requiring proof of vaccination deepens inequities, the panel said.

Man arrested after allegedly robbing store in Bukit Batok with knife

The man demanded that the victim open the store's cash register, police said.

