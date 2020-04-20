Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 20

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, April 20.

Five new Covid-19 clusters in Singapore, as 596 new cases brings country’s total to 6,588

There were 25 Singaporeans and permanent residents among the cases confirmed on Sunday.

As US coronavirus deaths top 40,000, governors tell Trump it's too soon to reopen America

Boston and Chicago are emerging hot spots with recent surges in cases and deaths.

Canada gunman kills more than 10 in country’s worst act of mass murder

The 51-year-old gunman disguised his car to look like a police cruiser and shot people in several locations.

Coronavirus: Long queues at markets on Sunday; over 240 fined for flouting safe distancing rules, says Masagos

120 faced $300 penalties for not wearing masks outside their homes.

Campaign to make workers feel welcome in housing estates

The campaign will be piloted in Redhill Close, where 21 vacant blocks have been prepared for workers.

Sirs applications to start on April 27, self-employed people can now check eligibility online

About 100,000 self-employed people are automatically eligible.

McDonald's will continue to pay its staff during closure

McDonald's employs more than 10,000 people in Singapore.

Coronavirus: Construction of more foreign worker dorms being speeded up at Changi East, says Khaw

This is to help relieve the crowding in existing foreign workers dormitories.

Coronavirus: Facing tough times, freelancers swop gigs for roles in coronavirus fight

One coordinates the delivery of packed meals to workers, while another does triage at a kidney dialysis centre.

5 things to do today: Enjoy the Netherlands' famous flower garden, play indoor games with the kids and more

Go on a virtual walk around the popular Keukenhof flower garden in the town of Lisse in the Netherlands.

