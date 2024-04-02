Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 2, 2024

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Olympic golden boy Joseph Schooling retires from swimming
‘My mistake was the complacency to think that this will last forever,’ says Schooling
Retiring former Olympic champion Joseph Schooling discusses the ups and downs of his great career.
Schooling took us to brilliant places we’d never been to before
Schooling let us dream in a size and colour we hadn’t dared and opened conversations we’d never considered, says Rohit Brijnath.
In a more dangerous world, S’pore needs to work harder to resist divisive pressures: DPM Wong
The Republic is fortunate to have been able to resist them so far by finding common ground, he said.
Grab to discontinue digital, physical GrabPay Card from June 1
Users can continue earning GrabRewards points with eligible transactions with the card until May 31.
UOB cuts interest rates on flagship savings account; OCBC, DBS say no change to theirs for now
A UOB spokesperson said the rate revision is to “align with longer-term interest rate expectations”.
More than 21 years’ jail for man, 75, who sexually abused daughter, granddaughter
He molested his daughter from 1981 to 1988, and sexually assaulted his granddaughter from 2009 to 2021.
Malaysia PM Anwar disappointed at $570m corruption scandal at KL airport Customs
People with HIV are struggling, but not because of the disease
Looking for a buddy? Social travel communities catch on
There are now more social travel communities in Singapore, where people band together over specialised travel interests.