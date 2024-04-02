Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 2, 2024

Updated
Apr 02, 2024, 08:29 AM
Published
Apr 02, 2024, 08:00 AM

Olympic golden boy Joseph Schooling retires from swimming

His retirement comes eight years after winning gold at the Rio Olympics.

‘My mistake was the complacency to think that this will last forever,’ says Schooling

Retiring former Olympic champion Joseph Schooling discusses the ups and downs of his great career.

Schooling took us to brilliant places we’d never been to before

Schooling let us dream in a size and colour we hadn’t dared and opened conversations we’d never considered, says Rohit Brijnath.

In a more dangerous world, S’pore needs to work harder to resist divisive pressures: DPM Wong

The Republic is fortunate to have been able to resist them so far by finding common ground, he said.

Grab to discontinue digital, physical GrabPay Card from June 1

Users can continue earning GrabRewards points with eligible transactions with the card until May 31.

UOB cuts interest rates on flagship savings account; OCBC, DBS say no change to theirs for now

A UOB spokesperson said the rate revision is to “align with longer-term interest rate expectations”.

More than 21 years’ jail for man, 75, who sexually abused daughter, granddaughter

He molested his daughter from 1981 to 1988, and sexually assaulted his granddaughter from 2009 to 2021.

Malaysia PM Anwar disappointed at $570m corruption scandal at KL airport Customs

At least 34 Customs officers were arrested in connection with smuggling activities.

People with HIV are struggling, but not because of the disease

Mr A is in his 30s and works double shifts to support his elderly parents.

Looking for a buddy? Social travel communities catch on

There are now more social travel communities in Singapore, where people band together over specialised travel interests.

