Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 2

Updated
Published
38 min ago

Divided world needs new ground rules so that global trade can continue apace: PM Lee

He said he hopes there is still a way forward for countries that want to continue to work together within the WTO framework.

‘You have to keep on making it better and better’: PM Lee on S'pore-China relationship

Ties do not just automatically stay fine, he said at the end of his official trip to China, the first in four years.

Iras probes home buyers who used ‘99-to-1’ loophole to avoid paying ABSD

The audit by IRAS will ruffle the property investment community because such cases are apparently quite common.

Caregivers left holding bottles of morphine, vials of fentanyl after patients die

Some have been turned away by the pharmacy when they tried to return morphine and fentanyl vials.

TEL ridership nearly triples after opening of 11 new stations

Ridership was 60,000 in October 2022 before TEL3 opened, and rose to 160,000 in February 2023.

Woman tosses eggs at Toast Box employee for not serving them cracked open

The customer was also seen tossing a tray at the employee.

Bottled water is brisk business, but is Fiji water superior to S'pore's tap water?

The demand for bottled water has risen partly due to the pandemic and the reopening of Singapore's borders.

PUB orders halt to work at Bukit Batok BTO site after contractor found to have breached rules

The contractor was to clear part of the forested site before the next stage of the West Glades BTO project could start.

New traffic signals to beep 24/7 in Tampines and Bedok, to help those with disabilities

More than 1,000 audible traffic signals are already installed islandwide but these are typically operational only from 7am to 9pm.

106-year-old Philippine tattoo artist is Vogue’s oldest ever cover model

Before Apo Whang-Od, actress Judi Dench, at 85, had been the oldest Vogue cover model.

