Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 2

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, April 2.
Tearful reunions, rekindled romances as S'pore-Malaysia land border reopens
"I was praying every single day for this (to happen)," said Mr Roslan Haron as he met his wife and son on Friday.
S'poreans make day trips to JB on first day of borders fully reopening
"I'm very happy that the border has now opened," says one Singaporean who drove to JB for his pastry fix.
Over 33,000 people cross Causeway, Second Link since midnight reopening
Of these travellers, 9,400 of them departed on foot or buses, 9,700 in cars and the remaining 8,500 on motorcycles.
President Xi Jinping's message to EU: Form own opinion on China
Mr Xi urged the EU to adopt an independent China policy, as Beijing grows increasingly worried about Europe’s alignment with the US, amid Russia’s war with Ukraine.
Ukraine war a perfect storm to spark global energy reset
The war and high fuel costs could accelerate the switch to cheaper and cleaner sources of energy.
ST Explains: How safe is nuclear power for Singapore?
Nuclear energy could help to power Singapore by 2050, said a report published last month.
Container truck overturns and catches fire on West Coast Highway, driver taken to hospital
HDB resale prices rise 2.3% in Q1 to new highs though pace of growth slows
Football: England handed easy draw for Qatar World Cup 2022
The Three Lions found themselves in Group B, alongside the US, Iran and the play-off winners (Wales, Scotland or Ukraine).
Kampong Glam lights up for Ramadan; bazaar returns as part of 5-week bonanza
It will run until May 1, with more than 20 stalls dishing out food including kebabs and churros.
If you received this newsletter from someone, sign up here to get daily updates right in your inbox!