Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 2

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, April 2.

Singapore's handling of Covid-19 pandemic key feature in its human rights report to UN

Singapore took steps to protect low-income and vulnerable residents, including migrant workers in dorms, it said.

Worshippers return to churches for Easter services with Covid-19 safe distancing measures in place

Some elements such as the feet-washing ceremony traditionally performed on Maundy Thursday will not take place.

askST: Will I be affected by the ongoing battle between doctors and IP insurers?

The rift intensified after the Singapore Medical Association issued a position statement on what it called "troubled" IPs.

Operators in Singapore gear up to hold bigger weddings, performances and tournaments from April 24

But mandatory pre-event testing at bigger events for those who are not vaccinated may deter some from attending.

Pure Fitness at Ngee Ann City visited 10 times by Covid-19 cases while infectious

Two restaurants in Orchard Road and Cherry Discotheque in Cecil Street were also visited by infectious cases.

Deposed Myanmar leader Suu Kyi faces new charge under official secrets law

A conviction under the law can carry a prison sentence of up to 14 years.

The paradox of paranoia and confidence in an uncertain world

Singaporeans need the immigrant kid’s paranoid drive and the confidence of the trust fund kid to thrive, says Chua Mui Hoong.

SBS Transit gets estimated $30m rail reliability incentive

The operator of the North East and Downtown lines had the highest reliability numbers last year.

Football: Fans in Singapore feeling left out due to lack of broadcast options for World Cup qualifiers

Telcos Singtel and StarHub did not secure rights for the European games.

More S'pore celebrities and influencers start skincare and beauty brands

These stars tap on their clout and ready fan base for their new ventures.

