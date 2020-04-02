Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 2

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, April 2.

Coronavirus cases in S'pore hit 1,000 with 74 new patients; 10 cases from old folks' home, including a 102-year-old



Ten new cases are linked to the Lee Ah Mooi Old Age Home at 1 Thomson Lane. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



54 of the 74 cases are local cases and 20 are imported. Of the local cases, 29 are linked to previous cases and clusters while 25 are currently unlinked.

No visitors at all nursing homes for rest of April after new Covid-19 cluster found at old folks’ home



There will be safe distancing for all nursing home residents. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



Nursing homes with more than 200 beds will also begin to implement split zones, the Ministry of Health and the Agency for Integrated Care said.

Coronavirus: New markings to be drawn at 83 markets to ensure safe distancing, says NEA



People should also avoid taking the elderly and vulnerable to markets. PHOTO: ST FILE



People should also avoid taking the elderly and vulnerable to markets, especially during peak periods.

School closures during coronavirus outbreak: Not now, but not never



ST ILLUSTRATION: MIEL



Closing schools carries a cost to society, with parents needing to arrange alternative care for their children and disadvantaged students losing out.

Coronavirus: Huge support for drawdown on reserves, but many not sure it will save jobs



Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat seen on a TV screen announcing the Resilience Budget last Thursday. ST PHOTO: JOYCE FANG



Only about four out of 10 thought the measures would save Singaporeans' jobs.

Six-week-old baby dies of coronavirus in US: State governor



A patient receives help boarding an ambulance during the outbreak in in New York City, April 1, 2020. PHOTO: REUTERS



The newborn was brought unresponsive to a hospital late last week and could not be revived.

Health Check Podcast: 'I had hallucinations', says discharged coronavirus patient who spent 13 days in ICU



Discharged and recovered Covid-19 patient Ben (right) thanking ICU staff at Alexandra Hospital for their care when he was hospitalised for the disease. Listen to his account in our podcast. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN



Ben, 55, spent 13 days in ICU and was discharged on March 21.

Singapore GE: Four parties apply to join Singapore Democratic Alliance instead of registering new alliance



The four parties held their first joint outreach activity in Ang Mo Kio before Chinese New Year. PHOTO: PEOPLE'S POWER PARTY/FACEBOOK



They are: Singaporeans First, People's Power Party, Reform Party and Democratic Progressive Party.

March's warm weather to continue in April but with more showers expected: Weatherman



April is typically one of the hottest months of the year in Singapore. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG



For the first half of April, daily temperatures should range between 25 deg C and 34 deg C on most days.

Fighting the Covid-19 blues: 5 things to do today



1. DONATE: To a cause that feeds the needy in Singapore. PHOTO: FOOD FROM THE HEART (SINGAPORE)



An idea for today: Donate to a cause that feeds the needy in Singapore.

