Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 19, 2024

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
‘Charismatic, loving, a true friend’: Ex-colleagues remember S’porean woman killed in Spain
S’pore schools to include anti-drug message in curriculum amid spike in drug abuse among youth
A whole-of-community effort is needed to shape attitudes about drugs and tackle increasingly liberal views on illicit substance use, Prof Faishal said.
Singapore visitors in Dubai for crypto events face wash-out as floods hit
Stuck in a car for 8 hours, but Singaporeans in flood-stricken Dubai count their blessings
Those who travelled to, and reside in, the city share their experience navigating the chaotic weather conditions.
Teenager, 16, charged with terrorism over Sydney bishop stabbing
The boy had allegedly travelled for 90 minutes to reach the church from his home and stabbed the bishop as many as six times.
T-bill yields could stay above 3% and remain an investment option for cash and CPF funds: Analysts
Market watchers expect yields on the Singapore T-bills to hover around current levels of 3.5% to 3.8%
‘Everyone is a developer’: China’s generative AI frenzy sparks boom in app creation
Enterprises and developers in the country have surged ahead in finding new and practical ways to apply the technology.
Swift handover gives incoming PM more time to make his mark
It also gives the ruling party more flexibility on when to call the next general election, says Chua Mui Hoong.
Some Singapore Recreation Club members protest against fund-raising for $16.6m upgrading plan
A group of 12 members intends to run in the club’s upcoming election to halt the fund raising.