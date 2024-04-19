Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 19, 2024

Updated
Apr 19, 2024, 08:05 AM
Published
Apr 19, 2024, 08:02 AM

‘Charismatic, loving, a true friend’: Ex-colleagues remember S’porean woman killed in Spain

Many of her colleagues remember her well and had fond memories of her.

S’pore schools to include anti-drug message in curriculum amid spike in drug abuse among youth

A whole-of-community effort is needed to shape attitudes about drugs and tackle increasingly liberal views on illicit substance use, Prof Faishal said.

Singapore visitors in Dubai for crypto events face wash-out as floods hit

The flood has led to a gridlock for the third day running.

Stuck in a car for 8 hours, but Singaporeans in flood-stricken Dubai count their blessings

Those who travelled to, and reside in, the city share their experience navigating the chaotic weather conditions.

Teenager, 16, charged with terrorism over Sydney bishop stabbing

The boy had allegedly travelled for 90 minutes to reach the church from his home and stabbed the bishop as many as six times.

T-bill yields could stay above 3% and remain an investment option for cash and CPF funds: Analysts

Market watchers expect yields on the Singapore T-bills to hover around current levels of 3.5% to 3.8%

‘Everyone is a developer’: China’s generative AI frenzy sparks boom in app creation

Enterprises and developers in the country have surged ahead in finding new and practical ways to apply the technology.

Swift handover gives incoming PM more time to make his mark

It also gives the ruling party more flexibility on when to call the next general election, says Chua Mui Hoong.

Some Singapore Recreation Club members protest against fund-raising for $16.6m upgrading plan

A group of 12 members intends to run in the club’s upcoming election to halt the fund raising.

Podcast: TMI - Has social media made us oversharers?

The Usual Place’s host Natasha Ann Zachariah sits down with TikTokers Candice Gallagher and Shaun Elias Chua, and Twitch streamer Jacey Vong, to find out why they started sharing personal details of their lives online.

How much is too much when sharing details of your life online?

