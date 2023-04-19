Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 19

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Face mask sales rise by up to 50%; retailers say they have enough stock
One supermarket chain said mask sales went up by about 30 per cent last week, compared with two weeks ago.
WHO warns Covid-19 pandemic still volatile
Respiratory viruses do not pass from a pandemic to an endemic phase, but instead move to low levels of activity with potentially seasonal epidemic peaks, an official said.
Tampered charging ports, USB cables can compromise phones
The Cyber Security Agency of Singapore and the Singapore Police Force highlighted four threats, including rogue Wi-Fi access points.
Man found dead in Serangoon flat after neighbours notice strong smell
The gist: New laws to deal with money mules and how to keep meritocracy sustainable raised in Parliament
MPs and ministers also discussed social mobility and managing flexible work arrangements on the second day of debates on the President’s Address.
The policy shifts and politics of rage in a contested Singapore
In his speech on the President’s Address, DPM Lawrence Wong outlined key shifts as part of a new social compact. What was equally important was what he said about politics and the role of the opposition, says Grace Ho.
21 dead in Beijing hospital fire, dozens of patients evacuated
Man who fell ill with food poisoning ended up in hospital with 1 per cent chance of survival
What seemed to be food poisoning turned out to be a severe form of pancreatitis for Mr Edwin Tan.
On-trend and kind to the planet: Why fashionistas are opting for old clothes
We visit a boutique that is fast gaining popularity with those who wear sustainability on their sleeves.
What to do if you chance on a snake? Stay calm and back away slowly
Is it normal for a venomous snake to be found so close to places that people frequent daily?