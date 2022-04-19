Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 19

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, April 19.
Govts must drive inclusive, sustainable growth in face of global uncertainties: Lawrence Wong
Mr Wong was speaking during a trip to the US to meet members of the US administration, among other engagements.
Ukraine says Russia begins offensive in east; missile attack kills 7 in Lviv
Not all nightclubs in Singapore ready to let hair down
Most nightclubs said they will be reopening their doors on April 20, and some without a dance floor.
askST: What patrons, operators need to know about nightlife businesses reopening on Tuesday
Planning a holiday? Here’s your guide to travel rules around the world
First Flight Out: Back to Bangkok for revamped green spaces, forgotten recipes and hip experiences
As the world returns to international travel, Bangkok's streets and beloved tourist enclaves are rumbling to life.
Unsolved mysteries of South-east Asia: Yamashita's lost gold
Some believe there's enough gold buried to pay off the Philippines' 12 trillion pesos (S$310 billion) in debts.
Is tycoon Lim Kok Thay starting a new cruise-related business after Genting HK collapse?
Called Resorts World Cruises, its name has sparked speculation among industry players.
Lower-octane petrols in Singapore back up to $3 level
Prices of 92- and 95-octane petrols have rebounded on the back of higher crude oil prices.
Asian Games: Schooling in but marathoner Soh is out; women footballers get debut
Singapore is sending its largest contingent to the Asian Games - 382 athletes from 29 sports.