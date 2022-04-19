Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 19

Updated
Published
6 min ago

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, April 19.

Govts must drive inclusive, sustainable growth in face of global uncertainties: Lawrence Wong

Mr Wong was speaking during a trip to the US to meet members of the US administration, among other engagements.

READ MORE HERE

Ukraine says Russia begins offensive in east; missile attack kills 7 in Lviv

Ukrainian officials called the new Russian offensive "the second phase of the war".

READ MORE HERE

Not all nightclubs in Singapore ready to let hair down

Most nightclubs said they will be reopening their doors on April 20, and some without a dance floor.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
askST: What patrons, operators need to know about nightlife businesses reopening on Tuesday

Patrons and operators will have to abide by safe management measures.

READ MORE HERE

Planning a holiday? Here’s your guide to travel rules around the world

Where to go on holiday? What's required? Use ST's travel planner to find out.

READ MORE HERE

First Flight Out: Back to Bangkok for revamped green spaces, forgotten recipes and hip experiences

As the world returns to international travel, Bangkok's streets and beloved tourist enclaves are rumbling to life.

READ MORE HERE

Unsolved mysteries of South-east Asia: Yamashita's lost gold

Some believe there's enough gold buried to pay off the Philippines' 12 trillion pesos (S$310 billion) in debts.

READ MORE HERE

Is tycoon Lim Kok Thay starting a new cruise-related business after Genting HK collapse?

Called Resorts World Cruises, its name has sparked speculation among industry players.

READ MORE HERE

Lower-octane petrols in Singapore back up to $3 level

Prices of 92- and 95-octane petrols have rebounded on the back of higher crude oil prices.

READ MORE HERE

Asian Games: Schooling in but marathoner Soh is out; women footballers get debut

Singapore is sending its largest contingent to the Asian Games - 382 athletes from 29 sports.

READ MORE HERE

