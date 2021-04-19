Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 19

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, April 19.

Covid-19 vaccine take-up rate for seniors in S'pore expected to rise: Experts

Despite mobility and literacy issues, more will go for the jab as they gain confidence in it.

34 cyclists in S'pore caught breaking rules on roads over 2 days: LTA

They include 16 cyclists who rode on the road without helmets and another 16 who ran the red light.

Sole Covid-19 community case in S'pore tests preliminarily positive for B117 strain

The bunker tanker crewman did not disembark from the vessel except to go for Covid-19 testing and vaccination.

S'pore takes Swiss cheese approach to Covid-19 contact tracing

Each method may have its shortcomings, but put together, they make up a solid whole, said the head of MOH's contact tracing centre.

‘I wanted to escape this life by hiding who I was’

Japan’s ‘untouchables’ are still ostracised in modern times purely because of their lineage.

US, China agreement set to spur global climate action

The agreement is likely to bolster Mr Biden’s climate summit on Thursday and Friday.

Gig workers in S'pore need more structural support: Observers

Uber’s move to classify its drivers in UK as workers, rather than self-employed, offers tips on managing local situation.

Health Sciences Authority to get new home in Jalan Bukit Merah

Current plans show it will comprise a nine-storey laboratory block and a 13-storey office block.

Two bodies found in Singapore River near Clarke Quay

One man reportedly fell into the river after drinking and the other was said to have jumped in to rescue him.

Felicia Chin misses out on 10th trophy, Marcus Chin chalks up first win at Star Awards 2021

Zoe Tay won Best Actress for My Guardian Angels while Qi Yuwu took home Best Actor for his time-travelling role in A Quest To Heal.

