Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 19

New high of 942 Covid-19 infections confirmed, taking tally close to 6,000 cases

The number of new coronavirus cases amongst work permit holders living outside dormitories has risen to an average of 21 per day in the past week, from just 11 the week before.

Next few days critical in fight against Covid-19: PM Lee

Twelve days into the circuit breaker, there are a few early signs that measures to reduce physical interaction among people are bringing cases down in the broader community, he said.

All-star 'One World' digital show in support of health workers kicks off

A star-studded show is under way with celebrities performing from their homes.

Three times that the world coughed, and Singapore caught the bug

Be it 'Spanish', 'Asian' or 'Hong Kong', deadly flu pandemics have taken their toll here - with the first hitting hard migrant workers from India. Sounds familiar? Insight looks back to learn more.

McDonald's Singapore suspends all restaurant operations including delivery and takeaway until May 4

"We'll be closing all restaurants today, 19 April at 11am and will take our last Drive-Thru and Delivery orders at 8am and 10.30am, respectively," McDonald's said in a Facebook post.

Ball in residents' court to ensure no further community spread

It has been nearly two weeks since circuit breaker measures kicked in, forcing people to keep their distance from one another in an effort to choke off the coronavirus' spread.

Families scraping by in tougher spot now

Households struggling to stay afloat before are in an even more precarious situation.

Court stops daughter's bid to take over ill dad's business

It found that he did not have the due mental capacity when he signed the documents last year.

Me & My Money: Organic food firm a health mission, not just a business

At 77, most people would be thinking about stepping away from their work commitments but retirement is not on the cards for health food entrepreneur Peter Lim.

Coronavirus: E-bazaars pop up for Ramadan

With Ramadan bazaars cancelled this year, you will not be able to flit from one stall to another through the narrow walkways in Geylang Serai, Tampines and Woodlands to pick up Hari Raya essentials and munch on goodies .

