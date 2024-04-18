Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 18, 2024

Always knew you had our backs: Police thank outgoing PM Lee

PM Lee was presented the Temasek Sword, the highest honour bestowed by the police, on April 17.

Body of missing S’porean woman in Spain found with 30 stab wounds

A Singaporean man has been arrested, local media reported.

S’pore aims to be world’s best destination for Mice events

STB is also developing a toolkit for organisers to create events that can leave a legacy of positive and lasting impact.

How S’pore investors can ride the gold wave as prices hit record highs

Options include buying in fractions, or as digital tokens and ETFs backed by gold.

Royals step into the void as government struggles with a divided Malaysia

The interventions could set a dangerous precedent, undermining the elected government, analysts say.

Grab has a super patient, trial-and error strategy to reach profitability

The firm had to cut its losses in digital payments. It might soon be rewarded for that, says the writer.

Visitors to Jewel Changi Airport up 26% as retail complex marks 5th year

Overall sales at Jewel also grew by 20% as it continues to recover from impact of Covid-19.

Japan records best-ever monthly visitor numbers

The spring cherry blossom season and the Easter break helped boost Japan's visitor numbers.

Jail for infant care teacher who slapped baby for refusing to drink milk

The abuse left a red mark on the infant's face.

Biggest Singapore representation in history at 60th Venice Biennale

Eight works from Singapore's national collection have also been included in the main exhibition space.

