Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 18

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
More than 4,000 HDB blocks to get facade enhancements under new $338m programme
Under the new programme, HDB will co-pay 75 per cent of the cost of enhancement and repair work.
Improving your living environment: 4 other HDB upgrading programmes to know
A number of initiatives have been rolled to improve and rejuvenate HDB flats and estates, with the latest being the Facade Enhancement Programme.
DPM Wong calls on opposition to offer ‘serious alternative agenda’, not just populist ideas
The gist: New scheme for unemployed, and professionalising trades, debated in Parliament
MPs on Monday debated the President’s Address for the opening of Parliament, focusing on ways to expand Singapore’s meritocracy.
New private home sales up in March, driven by launch of The Botany at Dairy Farm
But overall sales fell year on year as some buyers turned cautious amid record-high interest rates and the slowing economy.
China’s grey-zone tactics towards Taiwan raise risk of miscalculation: Analysts
These actions are designed to intimidate while stopping short of a conventional war, analysts tell Yip Wai Yee.
The new ‘star wars’: China’s battle for satellite information space
Starlink’s critical role in the Ukraine war has spurred Chinese military planners to counter Western dominance in space-based communications links, says Jonathan Eyal.
Working from home a key factor for staff satisfaction as Google tops S’pore best employers ranking
The firm, which has clinched the honour for the third year in a row, recognises that flexibility and the ability to control their own schedules is important to employees.
Rare, venomous snake found in Pasir Ris Park near adventure playground
While the banded krait is known to be highly venomous, it is not known to be aggressive and will readily shy away from human contact, said an expert.
Court dismisses woman’s suit to recover $6m loss from ‘sure-win’ scheme against casinos
The Hong Kong woman said a Singapore couple told her it was “safe and profitable” to invest in the scheme.