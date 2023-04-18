Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 18

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

More than 4,000 HDB blocks to get facade enhancements under new $338m programme

Under the new programme, HDB will co-pay 75 per cent of the cost of enhancement and repair work.

READ MORE HERE

Improving your living environment: 4 other HDB upgrading programmes to know

A number of initiatives have been rolled to improve and rejuvenate HDB flats and estates, with the latest being the Facade Enhancement Programme.

READ MORE HERE

DPM Wong calls on opposition to offer ‘serious alternative agenda’, not just populist ideas

Singapore needs both a serious government and also a serious opposition, he says.

READ MORE HERE

Get newsletters curated for you

The gist: New scheme for unemployed, and professionalising trades, debated in Parliament

MPs on Monday debated the President’s Address for the opening of Parliament, focusing on ways to expand Singapore’s meritocracy.

READ MORE HERE

New private home sales up in March, driven by launch of The Botany at Dairy Farm

But overall sales fell year on year as some buyers turned cautious amid record-high interest rates and the slowing economy.

READ MORE HERE

China’s grey-zone tactics towards Taiwan raise risk of miscalculation: Analysts

These actions are designed to intimidate while stopping short of a conventional war, analysts tell Yip Wai Yee.

READ MORE HERE

The new ‘star wars’: China’s battle for satellite information space

Starlink’s critical role in the Ukraine war has spurred Chinese military planners to counter Western dominance in space-based communications links, says Jonathan Eyal.

READ MORE HERE

Working from home a key factor for staff satisfaction as Google tops S’pore best employers ranking

The firm, which has clinched the honour for the third year in a row, recognises that flexibility and the ability to control their own schedules is important to employees.

READ MORE HERE

Rare, venomous snake found in Pasir Ris Park near adventure playground

While the banded krait is known to be highly venomous, it is not known to be aggressive and will readily shy away from human contact, said an expert.

READ MORE HERE

Court dismisses woman’s suit to recover $6m loss from ‘sure-win’ scheme against casinos

The Hong Kong woman said a Singapore couple told her it was “safe and profitable” to invest in the scheme.

READ MORE HERE

