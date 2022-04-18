Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 18

Updated
Published
7 min ago

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, April 18.

Shortage of cleaners in S'pore worsens after Malaysia border fully reopens

Cleaning firms say they face shortfall of up to 40%; some have to turn down jobs and give up contracts.

READ MORE HERE

Ruined furniture, lizard droppings: S'poreans return to homes in JB after two years

While some want to sell their property, others hope to resume commuting to S’pore now that borders are open.

READ MORE HERE

2 key considerations as S'pore mulls over next step of reopening: Ong Ye Kung

They are the overall Covid-19 situation here and the risks that could drive the next wave.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore's fifth desalination plant opens on Jurong Island

The highly automated plant can produce up to 7% of Singapore's daily water demand.

READ MORE HERE

Loud explosion heard as fire breaks out near Malay shrines on Kusu Island hilltop

Heavy rain helped to douse the flames, which looked to have engulfed the area near the shrines.

READ MORE HERE

Google tops ranking of S'pore's best employers for second straight year; EDB at No. 2

Toy retailer The Lego Group, tech giant Apple and fintech firm Wise rounded out the top five.

READ MORE HERE

University student's first-class flight raises questions on Malaysia's race-based policies

It sparked a debate on who is entitled to benefit from pro-Malay policies.

READ MORE HERE

Many secondary schools still starting at 7.30am despite green light to start later

While some schools have pushed back start times, a blanket policy may not fit every school's needs.

READ MORE HERE

Ukraine conflict: The US-China war of narratives

Who is to blame for the war in Ukraine? US Bureau Chief Nirmal Ghosh and China Bureau Chief Tan Dawn Wei look at the clashing narratives from Washington and Beijing.

READ MORE HERE

Rising interest rates: How will they impact your home loan?

One industry observer advises property owners to go for a floating rate package.

READ MORE HERE

