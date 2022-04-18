Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 18

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, April 18.
Shortage of cleaners in S'pore worsens after Malaysia border fully reopens
Cleaning firms say they face shortfall of up to 40%; some have to turn down jobs and give up contracts.
Ruined furniture, lizard droppings: S'poreans return to homes in JB after two years
While some want to sell their property, others hope to resume commuting to S’pore now that borders are open.
2 key considerations as S'pore mulls over next step of reopening: Ong Ye Kung
They are the overall Covid-19 situation here and the risks that could drive the next wave.
Singapore's fifth desalination plant opens on Jurong Island
Loud explosion heard as fire breaks out near Malay shrines on Kusu Island hilltop
Heavy rain helped to douse the flames, which looked to have engulfed the area near the shrines.
Google tops ranking of S'pore's best employers for second straight year; EDB at No. 2
Toy retailer The Lego Group, tech giant Apple and fintech firm Wise rounded out the top five.
University student's first-class flight raises questions on Malaysia's race-based policies
Many secondary schools still starting at 7.30am despite green light to start later
While some schools have pushed back start times, a blanket policy may not fit every school's needs.
Ukraine conflict: The US-China war of narratives
Who is to blame for the war in Ukraine? US Bureau Chief Nirmal Ghosh and China Bureau Chief Tan Dawn Wei look at the clashing narratives from Washington and Beijing.