Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 18

Arm pain, fever and fatigue: Side effects of Covid-19 vaccine mean immune systems are reacting
Side effects tend to be more pronounced in those with more robust immune systems, such as young people.
Brother, colleague of NUS researcher who tested positive among 4 new Covid-19 community cases
The researcher's brother, who works at DBS Bank in Changi, had been working mostly from home.
How best to counter the virus of disinformation on Covid-19 vaccines?
Continue ground engagement and raise awareness of the agendas of those who deliberately mislead, says Singapore editor Zakir Hussain.
Sexual abuse of children on the rise in S'pore: Why victims are afraid to speak out
More child sexual abuse cases have been investigated by the authorities in the past decade.
Britain's Queen Elizabeth stands alone as royal family bids farewell to Prince Philip
Mourners at the ceremony in Windsor Castle were limited in number due to Covid-19 rules.
Heavy rain triggers flooding across Singapore
Netizens shared visuals of flooded roads and canals in Queenstown, Bukit Timah and Ulu Pandan.
Racial bias still exists in S'pore but those with differences can co-exist peacefully: Lawrence Wong
The Government has made deliberate effort to ensure racial harmony through policies in housing and education.
Fewer S'pore students applying for visas to Britain and Australia
It reflects the instability of the Covid-19 situation in traditional higher education destinations.
Buy now, pay later schemes: New platforms empower users but could also be debt traps
Some young people tend to overspend when they shop using the new digital payment system.
Mad about mahjong: More young people pick up 'old man's game'
A slew of mahjong interest groups catering to the young have sprung up online in recent years.