Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 18

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, April 18.

558 of 623 new coronavirus cases in S'pore are workers in dormitories; 95-year-old S'porean man is 11th person to die

MOH announced four new virus clusters and three are linked to purpose-built dormitories.

Coronavirus: Hotels among lodgings being used to house foreign workers from dormitories

Hotels across different tiers are assessed based on whether they meet operational requirements to be used as temporary accommodation for foreign workers.

Coronavirus: Recovery may not confer immunity, warn experts

Several cases from South Korea found that patients who recovered from Covid-19 later tested positive for the virus.

Coronavirus: 12 police reports made for verbal, physical abuse of safe distancing enforcement officers

In one case, a man headbutted an enforcement officer who had advised him to stop playing basketball.

Coronavirus: New portal aims to address domestic helper shortage

The mycaregiver.sg site will provide listings by agencies of maids looking to switch households.

Letter to my grandchildren in a time of pandemic

Professor Tommy Koh looks at the Covid-19 pandemic through three words in his grandchildren's names: Compassion, trust and praise.

Stay At Home, Singapore remixed with 8 young singers to raise more for ST and BT's charities

The second version includes sign language by deaf art and music practitioner Lily Goh.

Stay home: 3 videos from coronavirus survivors, healthcare workers and other S'poreans

Two words with one simple but important message: Stay home.

Over $10k raised for ST School Pocket Money Fund beneficiary

"I feel like there are people who are more in need than me now, and they deserve more."

Creating elder-friendly spaces: Couple installed continuous handrail, home lift in three-storey house

These retrofits reflect a growing trend as more Singaporeans get ready to age in place.

