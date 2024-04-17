Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 17, 2024

Updated
Apr 17, 2024, 08:03 AM
Published
Apr 17, 2024, 07:58 AM

Compassionate, data-driven and a quick learner: Get to know S’pore’s next PM Lawrence Wong

ST interviewed office-holders and public servants who spent time in the trenches with DPM Wong.

READ MORE HERE

Creating forward momentum for next GE when Lawrence Wong is PM

Time is needed to strengthen government, country and the PAP before he seeks new mandate, says the writer.

READ MORE HERE

Younger S’porean adults are not impulsive spenders: IPS poll

The findings debunk some myths about reckless spending among younger people.

READ MORE HERE

Get newsletters curated for you

Want to save the world and fight climate change? Saving nature is the key, experts say

A key problem is getting businesses to fully take into account the true value of natural assets.

READ MORE HERE

India election 2024: What you need to know

Voting will take place for 543 elected seats in the Lower House of Parliament, the Lok Sabha.

READ MORE HERE

65 units sold in two days at condo in Sentosa Cove after 40% price slash

Buyers should be aware of the comparatively lower potential for capital gains compared with suburban condos, noted an analyst.

READ MORE HERE

Coast Guard’s quick response to piracy in S’pore waters helps deterrence

The Police Coast Guard said it can reach any reported piracy site within 20 minutes.

READ MORE HERE

Thundery showers and hot weather expected for the rest of April

Daily temperatures will range between 25 deg C and 34 deg C, and may reach a high of 35 deg C.

READ MORE HERE

Police probe protest banner incident at Gardens by the Bay

The identities and nationalities of the three protesters remain unclear.

READ MORE HERE

Keeping time: One man and his passion for vintage and antique clocks

This retired teacher has collected about 200 clocks from dealers and online sellers.

READ MORE HERE

