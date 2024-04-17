Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 17, 2024

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Compassionate, data-driven and a quick learner: Get to know S’pore’s next PM Lawrence Wong
ST interviewed office-holders and public servants who spent time in the trenches with DPM Wong.
Creating forward momentum for next GE when Lawrence Wong is PM
Time is needed to strengthen government, country and the PAP before he seeks new mandate, says the writer.
Younger S’porean adults are not impulsive spenders: IPS poll
Want to save the world and fight climate change? Saving nature is the key, experts say
A key problem is getting businesses to fully take into account the true value of natural assets.
India election 2024: What you need to know
Voting will take place for 543 elected seats in the Lower House of Parliament, the Lok Sabha.
65 units sold in two days at condo in Sentosa Cove after 40% price slash
Buyers should be aware of the comparatively lower potential for capital gains compared with suburban condos, noted an analyst.
Coast Guard’s quick response to piracy in S’pore waters helps deterrence
Thundery showers and hot weather expected for the rest of April
Daily temperatures will range between 25 deg C and 34 deg C, and may reach a high of 35 deg C.