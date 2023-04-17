Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 17

Masks come down, respiratory infections go up for young kids

There is no evidence to suggest that the innate immune response “has been blunted by any of the measures used against Covid-19”, said an expert.

Not true that Omicron is more deadly than the flu, say experts in Singapore

Vaccinations will continue to play an important role in reducing severe illness and death in older people and others who are vulnerable, added these experts.

Despite rising rentals and cost worries, more foreign firms choose Singapore

In the first three months of 2023, some 22 new foreign firms were registered here, up from 13 in the same period a year earlier.

Body of missing off-duty NSF firefighter retrieved from Pulau Ubin quarry lake

Based on preliminary investigations, police said they do not suspect foul play.

Marymount junction to be turned into roundabout to expedite North-South Corridor works

LTA said a roundabout minimises disruption and disamenities while creating sufficient space for tunnel works underground.

Filipino helper’s death 4 days after Covid-19 vaccine jab ruled a medical misadventure: MOH

Her cause of death, certified as myocarditis, was found by the state coroner as likely to be related to the vaccination, said MOH.

S’pore companies on a journey to expand in the West

Singapore companies in financial technology, biomedical sciences and sustainability renewable energy are especially well-placed to compete in the US.

Four dead in Alabama teen birthday party shooting

Investigators suspect an altercation at the party led to the shooting, reported local media.

Around the world in 80 days: What’s behind Anwar’s overseas trips

The frequency of his diplomatic visits is unprecedented for a newly installed Malaysian premier, observers tell Shannon Teoh.

How the date for Hari Raya is determined: Where science and faith meet

In Singapore, Muis uses hisab, or astronomical calculation, to determine the beginning of the Islamic month.

