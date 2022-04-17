Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 17

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, April 17.
When will Lawrence Wong take over from PM Lee: 5 key questions
What we know - and still don't know - about S'pore's political succession
From 1G to 4G: How the PAP selects its leaders
A look at how the party’s past successions were decided, based on what was revealed on Saturday and in earlier reports.
Otter overpopulation in Singapore: Fact or fiction?
Competition for territory among the aquatic mammals native to Singapore naturally limits their numbers, say wildlife experts.
How to save money even as you struggle to pay the bills
Much like how you exercise to stay healthy, you can work at creating a budget to improve your financial fitness, says Invest editor Tan Ooi Boon.
How to do Johor Baru under $50
ST's John Lui heads to Johor Baru by public bus as land borders between Singapore and Malaysia reopen.
Funding public transport: Is it time to relook the model?
If so much public money has to be spent, why not nationalise the entire network, asks editor-at-large Han Fook Kwang.
Me & My Money: Singtel Dash CEO invests with 'multi-focused' vision
Gilbert Chuah keeps one eye firmly on the future but in his case the vision is multi-focused: short, medium and long term.
S. Korean body-profile craze and other photography fads in S'pore
Whether you want to zoom in on your chiselled abs or cute little puppies, photo studios here have it all covered.