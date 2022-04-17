Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 17

Updated
Published
16 min ago

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, April 17.

When will Lawrence Wong take over from PM Lee: 5 key questions

Who will be Mr Wong's deputy, and who among the 19 PAP leaders didn't back him?

READ MORE HERE

What we know - and still don't know - about S'pore's political succession

The answer to who will lead the PAP into the next GE is less clear.

READ MORE HERE

From 1G to 4G: How the PAP selects its leaders

A look at how the party’s past successions were decided, based on what was revealed on Saturday and in earlier reports.

READ MORE HERE

Otter overpopulation in Singapore: Fact or fiction?

Competition for territory among the aquatic mammals native to Singapore naturally limits their numbers, say wildlife experts.

READ MORE HERE

How to save money even as you struggle to pay the bills

Much like how you exercise to stay healthy, you can work at creating a budget to improve your financial fitness, says Invest editor Tan Ooi Boon.

READ MORE HERE

How to do Johor Baru under $50

ST's John Lui heads to Johor Baru by public bus as land borders between Singapore and Malaysia reopen. 

READ MORE HERE

Funding public transport: Is it time to relook the model?

If so much public money has to be spent, why not nationalise the entire network, asks editor-at-large Han Fook Kwang. 

READ MORE HERE

Me & My Money: Singtel Dash CEO invests with 'multi-focused' vision

Gilbert Chuah keeps one eye firmly on the future but in his case the vision is multi-focused: short, medium and long term.

READ MORE HERE

S. Korean body-profile craze and other photography fads in S'pore

Whether you want to zoom in on your chiselled abs or cute little puppies, photo studios here have it all covered.

READ MORE HERE

60% of S'pore's heartland merchants have gone online since digitalisation push in 2020

In October 2020, just 6 per cent of heartland merchants were online.

READ MORE HERE

