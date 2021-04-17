Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 17

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, April 17.

Thomson Road building to be demolished: Owners of residential units left stunned

"Taking the building away is like taking away my retirement fund," said one unit owner who is a semi-retired architect.

4 key challenges ahead for Singapore's next 4G leader

Insight looks at the main issues that lie ahead and the traits needed to handle them.

Senior research fellow at NUS one of two Covid-19 cases in the community

His three tests done during quarantine on March 25, April 3 and April 10 were all negative.

'They played us for fools': Disgruntled vendors decry late, missing payments from Naiise

They expressed frustration at how Naiise founder Dennis Tay blamed Covid-19 for the company's undoing.

Biden, Suga vow unity as US, Japan take on China challenges

While China loomed large in their discussions, Japan was also careful to appear to be isolating China.

5Cs? It's 3 new Cs such as caring for environment that resonate with young S'poreans: DPM Heng

He acknowledges that many young people have a strong desire to drive change and make an impact.

6-year-old unconscious after car accident near Safra Toa Payoh; driver arrested

The boy, who was with his mother, was trapped under the wheel of a white car, said an eyewitness.

Taiwan train crash: Driver tried to pull truck with a rope after it got stuck in bushes

Driver Li Yi-hsiang faces an extra charge of fleeing the scene after the incident.

Man's death after stretcher trolley collapsed during hospital transfer ruled medical misadventure

There were mishaps in the patient's care after a heart attack, one of which likely precipitated his death.

S'pore firm's Facebook promo featuring hunky handymen notches up 5.8 million views

The limited-time cleaning service was meant to promote an upcoming virtual renovation exhibition.

