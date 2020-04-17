Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 17

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, April 17.

Singapore coronavirus cases cross 4,000 with new daily high of 728 cases

Like in the past two weeks, foreign workers living in dormitories continue to drive the increase, accounting for 654 of new patients.

READ MORE HERE

Case numbers in local community remain stable in past 2 weeks

However, experts caution that weak links could seed a large cluster unless everyone is vigilant.

READ MORE HERE

Coronavirus: Bangladeshi worker, whose wife gave birth to baby boy, out of ICU after more than 2 months

The Migrant Workers' Centre said that the man has been taken off the ventilator and is no longer sedated.

READ MORE HERE

Trump announces plan to reopen coronavirus-ravaged US economy

Governors will be empowered to tailor the approach to their own states and if they need to remain closed, they should do so.

READ MORE HERE

Close to 700 foreign workers housed at Home Team Academy, Civil Defence Academy

Other foreign workers will also be housed in four premises under the Ministry of Education, including Northshore Primary School in Punggol North.

READ MORE HERE

Close to 50 people caught in public without their masks on the first day mandatory rule is enforced

Another 150 people will be fined for breaching safe distancing measures.

READ MORE HERE

Roadblocks to ensure safe distancing? Police video debunks 4 rumours

Did the police arrest a man for not wearing a mask in a Toa Payoh pharmacy?

READ MORE HERE

Some home owners will live in half-renovated flats amid renovation delays

All construction activities, including home renovation, have been temporarily suspended till May 4.

READ MORE HERE

Court slams doctor Ler Teck Siang linked to HIV registry leaks for ‘slamming’ addict

The judge said that as a doctor, Ler Teck Siang would have known the harm in carrying out the intravenous process, known as "slamming".

READ MORE HERE

5 things to do today: Watch an Indian classical dance tribute, try some football drills and more

Apsaras Arts, a Singaporean Indian dance company, has performed a dance tribute dedicated to healthcare and front-line workers.

READ MORE HERE