Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 17

Singapore coronavirus cases cross 4,000 with new daily high of 728 cases
Like in the past two weeks, foreign workers living in dormitories continue to drive the increase, accounting for 654 of new patients.
Case numbers in local community remain stable in past 2 weeks
However, experts caution that weak links could seed a large cluster unless everyone is vigilant.
Coronavirus: Bangladeshi worker, whose wife gave birth to baby boy, out of ICU after more than 2 months
The Migrant Workers' Centre said that the man has been taken off the ventilator and is no longer sedated.
Trump announces plan to reopen coronavirus-ravaged US economy
Governors will be empowered to tailor the approach to their own states and if they need to remain closed, they should do so.
Close to 700 foreign workers housed at Home Team Academy, Civil Defence Academy
Other foreign workers will also be housed in four premises under the Ministry of Education, including Northshore Primary School in Punggol North.
Close to 50 people caught in public without their masks on the first day mandatory rule is enforced
Another 150 people will be fined for breaching safe distancing measures.
Roadblocks to ensure safe distancing? Police video debunks 4 rumours
Did the police arrest a man for not wearing a mask in a Toa Payoh pharmacy?
Some home owners will live in half-renovated flats amid renovation delays
All construction activities, including home renovation, have been temporarily suspended till May 4.
Court slams doctor Ler Teck Siang linked to HIV registry leaks for ‘slamming’ addict
The judge said that as a doctor, Ler Teck Siang would have known the harm in carrying out the intravenous process, known as "slamming".
