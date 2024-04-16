Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 16, 2024

Updated
Apr 16, 2024, 08:22 AM
Published
Apr 16, 2024, 08:17 AM

PM Lee’s handover to DPM Wong: Is a snap GE on the cards?

 

There appears to be some urgency on the part of the ruling People’s Action Party to go to the polls, said an observer.

‘Quiet wisdom and a steady hand’: Tributes pour in for outgoing PM Lee

Political office-holders and backbench MPs penned bittersweet goodbyes to PM Lee, even as they welcomed DPM Wong.

From Lee Kuan Yew to Lawrence Wong: How leadership transitions take place in Singapore

DPM Wong will be sworn in as Singapore’s fourth prime minister on May 15.

Stabbing at Sydney church a terror incident, Australian police say

At least four people were wounded in the attack, including the bishop, during a service that was live streamed.

Last mile of Singapore’s inflation fight may become trickier to negotiate

Domestic cost pressures and a global energy price shock could weigh on the downward momentum.

Seized Sentosa plot in $3 billion money laundering probe goes on sale as OCBC seeks loan recovery

Su Baolin had paid over $39.33 million for a villa Sentosa Cove in March 2021.

‘Little Red Dot’ dreams big at Singapore Pavilion for Osaka World Expo 2025

At the Pavilion, the STB will showcase the best that Singapore has to offer in food, culture, the arts and innovation.

Families of Sewol ferry tragedy victims fighting to keep memories alive 10 years on

304 out of 476 passengers and crew died when the vessel capsized on April 16, 2014.

Oracle offers up to 10,000 training slots in S’pore to tap AI boom, to open new data centre in July

The commitment cements the firm’s 36 years of investment in the island-state.

Tourist arrested for allegedly stealing luxury goods at Changi Airport before her flight

She allegedly stole more goods on her return to Singapore before she was arrested.

