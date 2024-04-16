Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 16, 2024

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
PM Lee’s handover to DPM Wong: Is a snap GE on the cards?
There appears to be some urgency on the part of the ruling People’s Action Party to go to the polls, said an observer.
‘Quiet wisdom and a steady hand’: Tributes pour in for outgoing PM Lee
Political office-holders and backbench MPs penned bittersweet goodbyes to PM Lee, even as they welcomed DPM Wong.
From Lee Kuan Yew to Lawrence Wong: How leadership transitions take place in Singapore
Stabbing at Sydney church a terror incident, Australian police say
At least four people were wounded in the attack, including the bishop, during a service that was live streamed.
Last mile of Singapore’s inflation fight may become trickier to negotiate
Domestic cost pressures and a global energy price shock could weigh on the downward momentum.
Seized Sentosa plot in $3 billion money laundering probe goes on sale as OCBC seeks loan recovery
‘Little Red Dot’ dreams big at Singapore Pavilion for Osaka World Expo 2025
At the Pavilion, the STB will showcase the best that Singapore has to offer in food, culture, the arts and innovation.