Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 16

Singapore-flagged ship boarded by pirates found; all 20 crew members reported safe
Japan PM Kishida resumes campaigning after blast incident
The incident in Wakayama in western Japan came less than a year after the assassination of former prime minister Shinzo Abe, which forced a security shake-up for public officials.
Surge in Covid-19 cases unlikely to overwhelm S’pore hospitals: Experts
Experts note the variants currently circulating worldwide are much milder than the original Delta strains.
Good paperwork saved S’pore property investor from losing $1.6 million
If things go awry, having a written agreement may well be the only insurance that will enable you to get back your money, says Tan Ooi Boon.
When a search for lost hiker at MacRitchie Reservoir turned into hunt for two
‘I cannot measure what I have lost’ says woman assaulted by ex-movie mogul Weinstein in rape attempt
Hollywood's former mogul sexually assaulted Rowena Chiu in Venice more than 20 years ago, and almost ruined her life.
Avid cyclist paralysed from chest down learning to be independent again
An avid sportsman, he went from playing soccer weekly and cycling twice a week to being disabled and in need of constant care.
S'pore police probed 96 cases of child sex abuse material offences since 2020
Recent cases involving owning, access and distribution of child porn have thrown the spotlight on the issue.
Suffering from AI fatigue? It is only going to get worse
The current conversation over AI could use nuance and less panic, writes Jeremy Au Yong.
Big meals for big appetites – food businesses roll out giant servings of food
Some businesses are serving huge eye-catching one-dish meals and desserts meant to feed a crowd.