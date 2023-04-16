Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 16

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter. 

Singapore-flagged ship boarded by pirates found; all 20 crew members reported safe

Success 9 was located off the coast of the city of Abidjan on Saturday.

READ MORE HERE

Japan PM Kishida resumes campaigning after blast incident

The incident in Wakayama in western Japan came less than a year after the assassination of former prime minister Shinzo Abe, which forced a security shake-up for public officials.

READ MORE HERE

Surge in Covid-19 cases unlikely to overwhelm S’pore hospitals: Experts

Experts note the variants currently circulating worldwide are much milder than the original Delta strains.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Good paperwork saved S’pore property investor from losing $1.6 million

If things go awry, having a written agreement may well be the only insurance that will enable you to get back your money, says Tan Ooi Boon.

READ MORE HERE

When a search for lost hiker at MacRitchie Reservoir turned into hunt for two

Both men, aged 51 and 67, carried only small sling bags without power banks.

READ MORE HERE

‘I cannot measure what I have lost’ says woman assaulted by ex-movie mogul Weinstein in rape attempt

Rowena Chiu was sexually assaulted by the former movie mogul at the Venice Film Festival in 1998. She featured anonymously in the New York Times investigation that ignited the #MeToo movement.

Hollywood's former mogul sexually assaulted Rowena Chiu in Venice more than 20 years ago, and almost ruined her life.

READ MORE HERE

Avid cyclist paralysed from chest down learning to be independent again

In 2021, Taufik Omar had to rebuild his life after a bicycle accident left him paralysed from the chest down.

An avid sportsman, he went from playing soccer weekly and cycling twice a week to being disabled and in need of constant care.

READ MORE HERE

S'pore police probed 96 cases of child sex abuse material offences since 2020

Recent cases involving owning, access and distribution of child porn have thrown the spotlight on the issue.

READ MORE HERE

Suffering from AI fatigue? It is only going to get worse

The current conversation over AI could use nuance and less panic, writes Jeremy Au Yong.

READ MORE HERE

Big meals for big appetites – food businesses roll out giant servings of food

Some businesses are serving huge eye-catching one-dish meals and desserts meant to feed a crowd.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top