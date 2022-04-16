Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 16

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, April 16.

Curbs to prevent abuse of new govt office for legal aid

Co-payment and right to withdraw criminal legal aid among plans for Public Defender’s Office. 

Support, encouragement and questions for new 4G leader Lawrence Wong

Many former and current politicians welcomed the news, including Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong.

Workers say Beach Road slasher is separated from victim; couple have two children

The victim has been working at a steamboat place in Beach Road for about a year.

'Her life was slipping away in front of us,' says man who confronted Beach Road slasher

"The first thing I thought to do was to help her," said Mr Jackie Tee.

Singapore aims to have more cruise lines in the coming months: STB

Three cruise lines are already in talks with STB, but travel agents say it's time to allow cruises that call on ports.

Many travellers from S'pore excited to shop, feast and relax in Malaysia

Thousands have been entering Malaysia for the long weekend.

Verbal and physical abuse of public workers in Singapore on the rise

HR experts say the abuse will become more stressful and difficult, and cause many to leave their jobs.

Sri Lanka at a crossroads: Food and fuel shortages, mass protests and debt default

The country has defaulted on its foreign debt for the first time since independence in 1948. ST's Rohini Mohan reports from the ground.

Russia warns US to stop arming Ukraine or risk 'unpredictable consequences'

It is an indicator, said a Biden official, that weapons sent by the US are having an effect.

Wedding photographers shoot for documentary style

Staged set-ups in stuffy studios and posed outdoor shoots are making way for raw, candid snapshots.

