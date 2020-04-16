Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 16

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, April 16.

Record 447 new coronavirus cases in S'pore, of which 404 are linked to dormitories

There were 41 more cases discharged, bringing the total number of those recovered to 652.

Coronavirus: Singaporeans donate their Solidarity payouts to charities

Like most Singaporeans, Ms Sharon Shum, 29, received a $600 Solidarity Payment from the Government on Tuesday - a sum issued to help households cope with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus: Donning mask is necessary but warm Singapore weather can be daunting, say many residents

Though many interviewed said they understood the need for a mask when out and about, some said they found it difficult to breathe after 30 minutes.

Coronavirus: Clinical trials for Singapore's vaccine project could start in August

Duke-NUS Medical School here and United States-based Arcturus Therapeutics are now conducting pre-clinical studies on a vaccine candidate they have developed.

Trump faces global criticism for halting WHO funds

He accused the health agency of being too pro-China and mismanaging the crisis, as global cases went past the two million mark.

South Korea ruling party wins parliamentary majority

South Korea's left-leaning ruling party won a landslide victory the general election, partial results showed, after the coronavirus pandemic turned the political tide in President Moon Jae-in's favour.

Doctors sharing patient information for sex: Disciplinary watchdog must do better

It has been 22 months since the Singapore Medical Council received a complaint about a psychiatrist who shared information on his patients with a surgeon in order to groom them for sex - and no action has been taken.

StarHub Internet service fully restored at 8.20pm; telco to conduct detailed analysis of outage

Intermittent outage issues throughout Wednesday caused disruption to subscribers working and studying at home.

Electric vehicle dream needs to be grounded in reality

Singapore's ambition to phase out internal combustion engines by 2040 is a lofty one. Achieving it requires a hard look at past failures in green transport policy to ensure clarity and consistency in the new initiative.

5 Things to do today: Work off your Covid-19 weight gain, listen to Sammi Cheng's latest concert album and more

Yearning for yesteryear and anxious to work off your Covid-19 weight gain? Here are 5 fun, uplifting things to do at home.

