Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 15

ChatGPT: The good, the bad and the unknown
Hazy days in S’pore expected to ease with stronger winds: NEA
More support for parenthood aspirations and protection against scams: Ministries
Population strategies will be updated to tackle challenges such as a declining total fertility rate and an ageing population.
Malaysia sees spike in Covid-19 cases ahead of Hari Raya, sparking fears of new wave
The number of cases rose 87.5 per cent in the 14 days up to April 8, while hospitalisations rose 30.5 per cent in the same period.
Maid accused of stealing from ex-CAG chairman’s family said allegations affected her reputation
She added that several of her friends in Singapore had lost trust in her before her acquittal.
Grab to raise platform fee by 40 cents from May 5
"This will support the development of continuous app improvements such as safety features," it said.
Entitlement mindset at heart of abuse of security officers
Abusers expect security officers to comply with their unreasonable demands and see the officers as fair game for abuse when they do not.
Gillman Barracks to get two new tenants by Q4 2023, local farm festival launched
Visitors will find a wide range of local farm-fresh products at the three-day festival.
Singapore still leads the way as the world’s best place to do business
It should also remain the best place to operate for the next five years, according to Economist Intelligence Unit rankings.