Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 15

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, April 15.

'Humbled and grateful for the trust and confidence': Lawrence Wong

"It is my privilege to be called upon to lead this team," said Mr Wong.

'Integrity, commitment, conviction': Ministers congratulate Wong

"Lawrence has the runway to eventually succeed PM," said DPM Heng Swee Keat.

Lawrence Wong to lead PAP's 4G team: 8 things to know about him

Mr Wong's Instagram bio still reads "bookworm, guitar player and dog lover".

Lawrence Wong has displayed leadership in crisis: Observers

He has handled his Covid-19 and finance minister roles well, putting him in good stead to be 4G leader.

Lawrence Wong as 4G leader: Political succession back on track

Now it is up to the 4G team to work on forging trust and ties with Singaporeans, says opinion editor Grace Ho.

Beach Road slashing: Man to be charged with attempted murder of wife

The man, 46, was subdued by Taser before he was arrested.

Long queues of people heading to Malaysia at Woodlands Checkpoint ahead of long weekend

Policemen were deployed to direct people as the crowds and the congestion made it difficult for some who wished to join the queue.

Russian warship sinks; Ukraine says its missile is responsible

Russia, which has not acknowledged an attack, said the incident is under investigation.

'I could only think of helping him': Injured man on rider who died in Gambas crash

But part-time nurse, who had also been flung off his motorcycle, was in too much pain. 

Ladyboss: Millennial sisters make health supplements trendy

In this new series, The Straits Times meets lady bosses with style and business savvy. Maya and Mili Kale are the founders of wellness platform Moom Health.

