Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 15

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, April 15.
New Covid-19 cluster in S'pore after man from Papua New Guinea linked to 3 other cases
This is the first active local cluster since March 25.
Asia struggling amid resurgence in coronavirus infections
The Straits Times correspondents examine the situation around the region.
MAS keeps Singdollar policy unchanged on low core inflation outlook
Analysts say there is a chance MAS might tighten the policy at its next review in October.
National Wages Council to convene on April 19, will announce guidelines by end-May
The high-level council meets every year to update guidelines on wage and employment matters.
Grab working towards joining Nasdaq in Q3, CEO to own 2.2% stake in combined entity
The Grab CEO will also control 60.4 per cent of the company's voting power after the merger with Altimeter.
PM Lee calls on global community to work together in war against diabetes
"Believing that prevention is better than cure, we strongly encourage Singaporeans to adopt healthy diets and lifestyles," he said.
S'poreans marrying foreigners: 3,900 couples a year do visa assessment before saying 'I do'
The process lets the couple share personal info and gauges likelihood of foreigner getting a long-term pass here.
'Time to end the forever war': Biden to start US Afghanistan pullout on May 1
Biden sets a goal of withdrawing all 2,500 US troops in Afghanistan by Sept 11.
S'pore passport remains 2nd most powerful in the world, behind Japan
Japan continues to outstrip Singapore as the world's most powerful passport in a new update to a global index.
Oscars 2021: Nomadland will win Best Picture, but The Father should
The major prizes will be split among a handful of films.