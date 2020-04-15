Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 15

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, April 15.

Mandatory for all in S'pore to wear mask when out





People may remove their masks when engaging in exercise, but they must put it on afterwards. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



Those who do not risk a $300 fine. Kids below the age of two and those engaging in strenuous exercise will be exempted.

334 new coronavirus cases in S'pore



Of the new cases, 198 are linked to known clusters. The vast majority are work permit holders in dormitories. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM



Medical posts will be set up at all 43 foreign worker dormitories which have seen a spike in Covid-19 cases.

70-year-old Singaporean man from Safra Jurong cluster is 10th to die from Covid-19 in S'pore



The man, who was Case 128, had attended a dinner event on Feb 15 at Joy Garden Restaurant at Safra Jurong. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH



The man, who was case 128, had attended the dinner event on Feb 15 at Joy Garden Restaurant.

Coronavirus: Repeated circuit breakers may be needed until vaccine is developed, warn experts





The month-long circuit breaker could lead to lower community transmission within the next one to two weeks. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG



This is to allow the healthcare system to recuperate.

Coronavirus: Call for firms to be sensitive to fears of older staff out working





If telecommuting is not possible, employers must make sure older workers are given "adequate protection", such as masks that all essential workers should have, and keep them updated on the company's latest protocols, said Manpower Minister Josephine Teo. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN



Employers must make sure these workers are given adequate protection.

Coronavirus: US military says bug likely occurred naturally and not created in lab, but not certain





General Mark Milley addresses a news conference as Defence Secretary Mark Esper listens at the Pentagon, April 14, 2020. PHOTO: REUTERS



There have been rumours that the virus began in a Chinese laboratory and was perhaps released accidentally.

Coronavirus: How South Koreans under quarantine will vote in election





Media members cover inside a polling station in Seoul on April 14, 2020. PHOTO: REUTERS



Officials decked out in full protective gear will disinfect the booths and ballot stamps after each use.

Help floods in for single mum of three who lost possessions in Sengkang flat blaze





Madam Tanti Yani Zaini and her three children had to evacuate their flat. PHOTO: COURTESY OF TANTI YANI ZAINI



They have moved into a one-room rental flat in Jalan Kayu, where they will stay for the next few months.

5 things to do today: Watch celebrities performing from home, go on a virtual tour of a museum and more





Screengrab of a video featuring the Backstreet Boys (above). PHOTO: FOX/YOUTUBE



Watch the Backstreet Boys performing I Want It That Way, harmonising perfectly despite being in different locations.

Unlock your iPhone with Face ID while wearing a mask





Researchers at Tencent Xuanwu Lab have discovered how to train Face ID to recognise users wearing masks. ST PHOTO: TREVOR TAN



Don't want to unlock your phone by entering your six-digit passcode? Read on.

