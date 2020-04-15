Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 15

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, April 15.
Mandatory for all in S'pore to wear mask when out
Those who do not risk a $300 fine. Kids below the age of two and those engaging in strenuous exercise will be exempted.
334 new coronavirus cases in S'pore
Medical posts will be set up at all 43 foreign worker dormitories which have seen a spike in Covid-19 cases.
70-year-old Singaporean man from Safra Jurong cluster is 10th to die from Covid-19 in S'pore
The man, who was case 128, had attended the dinner event on Feb 15 at Joy Garden Restaurant.
Coronavirus: Repeated circuit breakers may be needed until vaccine is developed, warn experts
This is to allow the healthcare system to recuperate.
Coronavirus: Call for firms to be sensitive to fears of older staff out working
Employers must make sure these workers are given adequate protection.
Coronavirus: US military says bug likely occurred naturally and not created in lab, but not certain
There have been rumours that the virus began in a Chinese laboratory and was perhaps released accidentally.
Coronavirus: How South Koreans under quarantine will vote in election
Officials decked out in full protective gear will disinfect the booths and ballot stamps after each use.
Help floods in for single mum of three who lost possessions in Sengkang flat blaze
They have moved into a one-room rental flat in Jalan Kayu, where they will stay for the next few months.
5 things to do today: Watch celebrities performing from home, go on a virtual tour of a museum and more
Watch the Backstreet Boys performing I Want It That Way, harmonising perfectly despite being in different locations.
Unlock your iPhone with Face ID while wearing a mask
Don't want to unlock your phone by entering your six-digit passcode? Read on.