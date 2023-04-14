Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 14

US arrests 21-year-old National Guardsman in classified documents leak

The leak of dozens of pages of documents has been described as one of the most damaging and embarrassing intelligence disclosures in a decade.

READ MORE HERE

Ministries move to strengthen resilience and tackle evolving threats

Steps are being taken to transform SAF and keep S’pore safe, said Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen in his ministry’s addendum to the President’s Address.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore to invest in new capabilities to meet sustainability targets, raise climate resilience

Programmes in areas like decarbonisation and urban heat mitigation are being rolled out, said Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu.

READ MORE HERE

3 in 5 firms here not familiar with concept of green buildings

Their attitude towards costs stands in the way of Singapore's green transition, found a new report. 

READ MORE HERE

6-month Treasury bills still popular as investors seek ‘safe’ investments

The T-bill cut-off yield has stayed above 3 per cent since Feb 2 but failed to scale the heights hit between Oct 27, 2022, and Jan 18, 2023, when it reached 4 per cent or so.

READ MORE HERE

Is it okay for your graduate daughter to date a plumber?

The biggest challenge in remodelling Singapore society into a more egalitarian one that values hand and heart work lies in our mindsets, says Chua Mui Hoong.

READ MORE HERE

Orchard Towers nightlife outlets may be allowed to operate until July

The police previously said public entertainment licences will not be renewed for these outlets beyond May 31.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore-flagged vessel boarded by pirates remains uncontactable

Success 9 had 20 crew members on board at the time of the incident, including one Singaporean.

READ MORE HERE

Indian Heritage Centre to mark Indian New Year with a ‘sweet’ open house this weekend

The Indian New Year is traditionally celebrated on the first day of the Tamil calendar – generally around April 14 or 15.

READ MORE HERE

At nearly 50 years old, Dungeons & Dragons is more popular than ever

Fans here say the table-top role playing game is not only creatively and socially fulfilling, but also therapeutic.

READ MORE HERE

