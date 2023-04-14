Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 14

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
US arrests 21-year-old National Guardsman in classified documents leak
The leak of dozens of pages of documents has been described as one of the most damaging and embarrassing intelligence disclosures in a decade.
Ministries move to strengthen resilience and tackle evolving threats
Steps are being taken to transform SAF and keep S’pore safe, said Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen in his ministry’s addendum to the President’s Address.
Singapore to invest in new capabilities to meet sustainability targets, raise climate resilience
Programmes in areas like decarbonisation and urban heat mitigation are being rolled out, said Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu.
3 in 5 firms here not familiar with concept of green buildings
Their attitude towards costs stands in the way of Singapore's green transition, found a new report.
6-month Treasury bills still popular as investors seek ‘safe’ investments
The T-bill cut-off yield has stayed above 3 per cent since Feb 2 but failed to scale the heights hit between Oct 27, 2022, and Jan 18, 2023, when it reached 4 per cent or so.
Is it okay for your graduate daughter to date a plumber?
The biggest challenge in remodelling Singapore society into a more egalitarian one that values hand and heart work lies in our mindsets, says Chua Mui Hoong.
Orchard Towers nightlife outlets may be allowed to operate until July
The police previously said public entertainment licences will not be renewed for these outlets beyond May 31.
Singapore-flagged vessel boarded by pirates remains uncontactable
Success 9 had 20 crew members on board at the time of the incident, including one Singaporean.
Indian Heritage Centre to mark Indian New Year with a ‘sweet’ open house this weekend
The Indian New Year is traditionally celebrated on the first day of the Tamil calendar – generally around April 14 or 15.
At nearly 50 years old, Dungeons & Dragons is more popular than ever
Fans here say the table-top role playing game is not only creatively and socially fulfilling, but also therapeutic.