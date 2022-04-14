Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 14

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, April 14.
Severe symptoms 5 times more likely in patients who got Sinovac rather than Pfizer jab: Study
Sinovac recipients are also more than twice as likely to be infected with Covid-19 than Pfizer recipients.
'We had so many plans... it's hard to accept he's gone': Widow of Gambas Avenue accident victim
Suspect in New York subway shooting arrested, faces terrorism charge
Frank James is accused of setting off 2 smoke bombs inside a subway car before opening fire on fellow passengers.
US boosts military aid for Ukraine
US President Joe Biden has announced an additional US$800 million in military assistance to Ukraine.
More students can use cashless payments in school as Smart Buddy scheme expanded
Parents say Smart Buddy has helped their children save and manage their expenses better.
China's Communist Party, government come under fire for Shanghai lockdown
More coral growing structures donated to NParks to help restore marine habitat off S'pore shores
Books Kinokuniya to close Jurong store in May
Formula One: Three-day grandstand, combo tickets for S'pore Grand Prix sold out
Kinder chocolate recall extended to Cold Storage
Cold Storage Singapore has to recall all Kinder Surprise Maxi (100g) and Kinder Mini Eggs (75g) from Belgium.
