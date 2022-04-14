Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 14

Updated
Published
51 min ago

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, April 14.

Severe symptoms 5 times more likely in patients who got Sinovac rather than Pfizer jab: Study

Sinovac recipients are also more than twice as likely to be infected with Covid-19 than Pfizer recipients.

'We had so many plans... it's hard to accept he's gone': Widow of Gambas Avenue accident victim

The couple had lost their first baby in a miscarriage last October.

Suspect in New York subway shooting arrested, faces terrorism charge

Frank James is accused of setting off 2 smoke bombs inside a subway car before opening fire on fellow passengers.

US boosts military aid for Ukraine

US President Joe Biden has announced an additional US$800 million in military assistance to Ukraine.

More students can use cashless payments in school as Smart Buddy scheme expanded

Parents say Smart Buddy has helped their children save and manage their expenses better. 

China's Communist Party, government come under fire for Shanghai lockdown

The prolonged Covid-19 lockdowns have left people without food and medical care.

More coral growing structures donated to NParks to help restore marine habitat off S'pore shores

The donated structures are slated to be placed off the shores of Sisters' Island.

Books Kinokuniya to close Jurong store in May

The last day for the outlet in Jem will be May 9.

Formula One: Three-day grandstand, combo tickets for S'pore Grand Prix sold out

Single-day grandstand and walkabout tickets will be released at a later date. 

Kinder chocolate recall extended to Cold Storage

Cold Storage Singapore has to recall all Kinder Surprise Maxi (100g) and Kinder Mini Eggs (75g) from Belgium.

