Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 14

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, April 14.
Record 386 new coronavirus cases in S'pore; 65-year-old S’porean man becomes 9th person to die from virus
The vast majority of the new cases are foreign workers living in dormitories, the Ministry of Health said in its daily update.
Up to 70% of those infected may show no symptoms, making coronavirus tough to tackle
Asymptomatic persons can shed the virus for up to four weeks.
Coronavirus: Rising number of local unlinked cases in past 14 days
Experts say contact tracing may be lagging or community transmission has increased.
Coronavirus: More than 200 fines issued for flouting of elevated safe distancing rules
A woman who fined for refusing to move from a marked seat at a food centre in Aljunied.
Nine US states planning reopening of economies after coronavirus shutdown
There are concerns that easing stay-at-home orders too soon could allow the pandemic to re-accelerate.
PAP suspends all ground engagements and outreach amid Covid-19 pandemic
This comes after Tanjong Pagar GRC MP Chia Shi-Lu was seen giving out masks to hawkers at Alexandra Village Food Centre with a grassroots leader.
Coronavirus: No police road blocks to enforce elevated safe distancing measures
No passengers have been fined at road blocks for not complying with these measures.
Abuse of vulnerable folk like the elderly and those with disabilities almost doubles in 3 years
Most of those abused were hurt by their children or stepchildren.
Two young men arrested for Nintendo Switch console scam that allegedly duped victims of $30,000
The prices of the consoles have surged of late since more people have had to stay indoors during the coronavirus outbreak.
5 things to do today: Watch SCO concerts, read first Harry Potter book for free and more
Singapore Chinese Orchestra will release full-length versions of some of its past concerts every Friday.