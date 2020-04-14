Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 14

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, April 14.

Record 386 new coronavirus cases in S'pore; 65-year-old S’porean man becomes 9th person to die from virus



There are 222 more cases linked to the S11 Dormitory @ Punggol, Singapore's largest cluster which now has 586 cases. PHOTO: ST FILE



The vast majority of the new cases are foreign workers living in dormitories, the Ministry of Health said in its daily update.

READ MORE HERE

Up to 70% of those infected may show no symptoms, making coronavirus tough to tackle





National Centre for Infectious Diseases executive director Leo Yee Sin called on people to protect themselves, those around them and the community by being socially responsible.ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE



Asymptomatic persons can shed the virus for up to four weeks.

READ MORE HERE

Coronavirus: Rising number of local unlinked cases in past 14 days



A small group of elderly men outside Chinatown Complex Food Centre on April 13, 2020, despite the circuit breaker measures in place. ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO



Experts say contact tracing may be lagging or community transmission has increased.

READ MORE HERE

Coronavirus: More than 200 fines issued for flouting of elevated safe distancing rules



Among those fined is a woman who sat on a marked seat at a food centre in Aljunied. PHOTO: MINISTRY OF THE ENVIRONMENT AND WATER RESOURCES



A woman who fined for refusing to move from a marked seat at a food centre in Aljunied.

READ MORE HERE

Nine US states planning reopening of economies after coronavirus shutdown





A worker walks though a nearly empty Times Square in New York City. PHOTO: REUTERS



There are concerns that easing stay-at-home orders too soon could allow the pandemic to re-accelerate.

READ MORE HERE

PAP suspends all ground engagements and outreach amid Covid-19 pandemic



Tanjong Pagar GRC MP Chia Shi-Lu said he was at the hawker centre to encourage hawkers to wear masks. PHOTO: CHIA SHI-LU / FACEBOOK



This comes after Tanjong Pagar GRC MP Chia Shi-Lu was seen giving out masks to hawkers at Alexandra Village Food Centre with a grassroots leader.

READ MORE HERE

Coronavirus: No police road blocks to enforce elevated safe distancing measures



The police said that they conduct road blocks to detect offences such as drink-driving, and for other law enforcement purposes. PHOTO: LIANHE WANBAO



No passengers have been fined at road blocks for not complying with these measures.

READ MORE HERE

Abuse of vulnerable folk like the elderly and those with disabilities almost doubles in 3 years



Last year saw 209 cases of abuse of vulnerable adults, up from 199 in 2018 and 107 in 2016. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



Most of those abused were hurt by their children or stepchildren.

READ MORE HERE

Two young men arrested for Nintendo Switch console scam that allegedly duped victims of $30,000



The men, aged 19 and 20, are believed to have scammed more than 80 people. PHOTOS: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE



The prices of the consoles have surged of late since more people have had to stay indoors during the coronavirus outbreak.

READ MORE HERE

5 things to do today: Watch SCO concerts, read first Harry Potter book for free and more



South Korean singers Chai Khan (left) and Kim Hyun-su (right) performing with the Singapore Chinese Orchestra (SCO) during the Korea, New Waves concert in Sept 2016. In the centre is SCO music director Yeh Tsung. PHOTO: SINGAPORE CHINESE ORCHESTRA



Singapore Chinese Orchestra will release full-length versions of some of its past concerts every Friday.

READ MORE HERE