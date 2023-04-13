Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 13

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
To spur tech jobs, ministries eye digital opportunities and innovation
Communications and Information Minister Josephine Teo outlined plans to sustain trust in the communication and digital domains in her ministry’s addendum to the President’s Address.
Gourmet food with live music: Site near Changi Airport being redeveloped into F&B container park
The site previously housed 555 Villa Thai, a restaurant known for its mookata, drinks and live music.
NUH’s healthy keto diet leads to weight loss without increasing bad cholesterol levels
The diet emphasises healthy fats as well as lean protein, high fibre from non-starchy vegetables and low-carb fruit.
Americans becoming more negative towards China, says Pew Research survey
Around four in 10 Americans now describe China as an enemy of the US, rather than as a competitor or a partner – up 13 points from 2022.
After military drills around Taiwan, Xi says China must strengthen training for ‘actual combat’
Beijing also criticised a plan for US forces to use a growing number of bases in the Philippines, including one near Taiwan.
Japan lifts evacuation alert for North Korean missile after emergency warning system error
The government had earlier urged residents on the island to take shelter after North Korea launched a suspected ballistic missile.
Revamp of Cineleisure needed to lure youth back to Orchard Road
Cineleisure must avoid appearing like another cookie-cutter shopping centre at all costs, say the writers.
Helpline run by seniors, for seniors, looks to expand
Aces Care HelpLife has received 1,734 calls from 573 unique callers since it was launched in June 2022 by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.
More help for companies to assess climate-related risks and understand green finance
The assistance comes in the form of two publications from the national accountancy body, the Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants.
Employee at Chinese company wins 365 days of paid leave at annual dinner
The company will discuss with the winner if he would prefer to encash or enjoy his paid leave.