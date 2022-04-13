Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 13

Updated
Published
20 min ago

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, April 13.

 

Manhunt under way after 10 people shot in Brooklyn subway station

New York police said they were looking for man named Frank James in connection with the shooting.

READ MORE HERE

6,000 BTO flats at Keppel Club site: What you should know about the GSW project

The Keppel Club site will have a mix of public and private housing developments.

READ MORE HERE

4-room flat in GSW may cost over $700k, 5-room units unlikely: Analysts

Three-room units at the Keppel Club site could be priced between $400,000 and $500,000.

READ MORE HERE

Govt didn't get every call right on Covid-19, but was prepared to revise, reverse decisions: PM Lee

"Indecision, or waiting for all the facts to come in, would have been far worse," he said.

READ MORE HERE

Ivan Lim was not involved in controversial Keppel O&M projects: PAP

Mr Lim had withdrawn from contesting the 2020 General Election following allegations of possible misconduct.

READ MORE HERE

Putin’s top ally in Ukraine arrested, say authorities

Viktor Medvedchuk is the leader of the Opposition Platform – For Life party in Ukraine.

READ MORE HERE

Why stagflation is more likely than not

The stars are aligned for inflation and recession to come together, says Vikram Khanna.

READ MORE HERE

Student caught with crypto mining equipment in NUS UTown Residence

Crypto mining rigs pose a fire hazard and a risk of power outages, UTown Residence said.

READ MORE HERE

Charity starts fundraiser for widow of delivery rider killed in motorcycle accident

Ray of Hope aims to raise $200,000 for Mr Jason Tan's wife, who is three months pregnant.

READ MORE HERE

How to keep your cool in the heat and avoid dehydration

Doctors advise against consuming caffeinated drinks such as coffee and tea to quench thirst.

READ MORE HERE

