Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 13

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, April 13.
Manhunt under way after 10 people shot in Brooklyn subway station
New York police said they were looking for man named Frank James in connection with the shooting.
6,000 BTO flats at Keppel Club site: What you should know about the GSW project
4-room flat in GSW may cost over $700k, 5-room units unlikely: Analysts
Three-room units at the Keppel Club site could be priced between $400,000 and $500,000.
Govt didn't get every call right on Covid-19, but was prepared to revise, reverse decisions: PM Lee
"Indecision, or waiting for all the facts to come in, would have been far worse," he said.
Ivan Lim was not involved in controversial Keppel O&M projects: PAP
Mr Lim had withdrawn from contesting the 2020 General Election following allegations of possible misconduct.
Putin’s top ally in Ukraine arrested, say authorities
Viktor Medvedchuk is the leader of the Opposition Platform – For Life party in Ukraine.
Why stagflation is more likely than not
The stars are aligned for inflation and recession to come together, says Vikram Khanna.
Student caught with crypto mining equipment in NUS UTown Residence
Crypto mining rigs pose a fire hazard and a risk of power outages, UTown Residence said.
Charity starts fundraiser for widow of delivery rider killed in motorcycle accident
Ray of Hope aims to raise $200,000 for Mr Jason Tan's wife, who is three months pregnant.
How to keep your cool in the heat and avoid dehydration
Doctors advise against consuming caffeinated drinks such as coffee and tea to quench thirst.