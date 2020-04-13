Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 13

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, April 13.
Opec, Russia approve biggest-ever oil cut amid coronavirus pandemic
The world's top producers had agreed to a plan to slash production by 9.7 million barrels a day starting in May, ending a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia.
Coronavirus: $9 billion to go out in April to help families, businesses, says DPM Heng Swee Keat
This includes a one-off payout of $600 which nine in 10 Singaporean adults will receive on Tuesday through their bank accounts.
Coronavirus: 233 new infections in Singapore, seven new clusters including Black Tap at MBS
Among the new cases, 51 are linked to known clusters, 15 are linked to other cases, and 167 are pending contact tracing. None are imported cases.
Fresh graduates this year face tough job market amid Covid-19 pandemic
Those looking for work are facing short-term contract offers, rejections and lower starting salaries.
Woman survived H1N1 a decade ago, now she wins fight against Covid-19
A 36-year-old Singaporean mother of two, who nearly died in 2009, was hospitalised for about three weeks in March.
Coronavirus: 200 fines of $300 issued for non-compliance of safe distancing measures
Stiffer penalties for such breaches kicked in on Sunday. Repeat offenders will face higher fines or prosecution for egregious cases.
Coronavirus: 2 floating accommodation at Tanjong Pagar Terminal to house foreign workers
Each can take a few hundred people and will be organised to achieve safe distancing.
Coronavirus: US could start reopening in May, says White House health advisor Fauci
Dr Anthony Fauci said regions would be ready to reopen at different times rather than the United States turning back on like a “light switch”.
Coronavirus: Muslims prepare to mark Ramadan, Hari Raya at home
Restrictions on mass worship in the region to counter the spread of Covid-19 pose a challenge to devotees.
5 things to do today: See the Grand Canyon, watch past Esplanade concerts and more
You can go on an interactive virtual field trip to the Grand Canyon and marvel at one of the deepest gorges on Earth.