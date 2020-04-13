Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 13

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, April 13.

Opec, Russia approve biggest-ever oil cut amid coronavirus pandemic





Measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus have destroyed demand for fuel and driven down oil prices. PHOTO: REUTERS



The world's top producers had agreed to a plan to slash production by 9.7 million barrels a day starting in May, ending a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Coronavirus: $9 billion to go out in April to help families, businesses, says DPM Heng Swee Keat





DPM Heng highlighted the Solidarity Payment, which is one of the most immediate measures to be rolled out. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN



This includes a one-off payout of $600 which nine in 10 Singaporean adults will receive on Tuesday through their bank accounts.

Coronavirus: 233 new infections in Singapore, seven new clusters including Black Tap at MBS





The new clusters include Black Tap at Marina Bay Sands. PHOTO: MARINABAYSANDS.COM



Among the new cases, 51 are linked to known clusters, 15 are linked to other cases, and 167 are pending contact tracing. None are imported cases.

Fresh graduates this year face tough job market amid Covid-19 pandemic





Above: About 7,000 students will be graduating from the National University of Singapore this year and 5,700 from Nanyang Technological University. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



Those looking for work are facing short-term contract offers, rejections and lower starting salaries.

Woman survived H1N1 a decade ago, now she wins fight against Covid-19





Ustazah Nadia Hanim and her son, eight, and four-year-old daughter. After the religious teacher tested positive for the coronavirus on March 13, she said her biggest fear was her children getting infected. PHOTO: COURTESY OF NADIA HANIM



A 36-year-old Singaporean mother of two, who nearly died in 2009, was hospitalised for about three weeks in March.

Coronavirus: 200 fines of $300 issued for non-compliance of safe distancing measures





A National Environment Agency officer (in white) at Bukit Timah Market and Food Centre on April 12, 2020. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN



Stiffer penalties for such breaches kicked in on Sunday. Repeat offenders will face higher fines or prosecution for egregious cases.

Coronavirus: 2 floating accommodation at Tanjong Pagar Terminal to house foreign workers





Each floating accommodation facility can take a few hundred people. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



Each can take a few hundred people and will be organised to achieve safe distancing.

Coronavirus: US could start reopening in May, says White House health advisor Fauci





Dr Anthony Fauci speaks at a coronavirus briefing at the White House, on April 10, 2020. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



Dr Anthony Fauci said regions would be ready to reopen at different times rather than the United States turning back on like a “light switch”.

Coronavirus: Muslims prepare to mark Ramadan, Hari Raya at home





Ms Suhaila Jamat with her husband Mohammad Shahrin Sharni and their four children - (clockwise from foreground) nine-year-old Muhammad Zaky, 11-year-old Sofiya, seven-year-old Ayra and three-year-old Wafiya - reciting prayers with extended family members through video-conferencing app Zoom last week, after circuit breaker measures took effect in Singapore. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR



Restrictions on mass worship in the region to counter the spread of Covid-19 pose a challenge to devotees.

5 things to do today: See the Grand Canyon, watch past Esplanade concerts and more





See: The grand canyon on a virtual tour. PHOTOS: TRAFALGAR, MEDIACORP, COURSERA, POSB, ESPLANADE - THEATRES ON THE BAY



You can go on an interactive virtual field trip to the Grand Canyon and marvel at one of the deepest gorges on Earth.

