Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 12, 2024

Singapore-France relations in excellent shape: DPM Wong
DPM Wong met about 200 overseas Singaporeans in Paris, as part of his official trip to Europe.
RSAF’s new Boeing and Airbus helicopters attain full operational capability
Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen noted the milestone in strengthening the RSAF’s ability to perform a wide range of missions, including humanitarian and disaster relief ops.
Scoot receives first of 9 new Embraer jets ahead of inaugural flight in May
‘Allah’ socks just the latest schism for Anwar’s (dis)unity government
Intra-government tensions not helped by efforts to rein in the stoking of sensitive issues like race and religion, writes Shannon Teoh.
Singapore committed to protecting all minority communities: Shanmugam
He cited S’pore’s framework of laws, firmness in making clear that laws will be enforced equally, and efforts to increase understanding between communities.
Fixed deposit scam claims 12 victims; losses amount to $650,000
Victims gave scammers their personal information, believing that they were opening bank accounts.
Late chief justice Yong Pung How remembered by mentees for his kindness in new biography
Dr Yong served as chief justice from 1990 to 2006, implementing rigorous reforms and leveraging tech to streamline the court system during his tenure.
WP’s Terence Tan leaves party to focus on career and family
Why sitting is the new smoking: My sudden diabetes diagnosis
The writer was passionate about her work and led a sedentary lifestyle. She was jolted by a shock diagnosis.