Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 12, 2024

Updated
Apr 12, 2024, 08:16 AM
Published
Apr 12, 2024, 08:11 AM

Singapore-France relations in excellent shape: DPM Wong

DPM Wong met about 200 overseas Singaporeans in Paris, as part of his official trip to Europe.

RSAF’s new Boeing and Airbus helicopters attain full operational capability

Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen noted the milestone in strengthening the RSAF’s ability to perform a wide range of missions, including humanitarian and disaster relief ops.

Scoot receives first of 9 new Embraer jets ahead of inaugural flight in May

The 112-seat plane will serve six destinations in Malaysia and Thailand for a start.

‘Allah’ socks just the latest schism for Anwar’s (dis)unity government

Intra-government tensions not helped by efforts to rein in the stoking of sensitive issues like race and religion, writes Shannon Teoh.

Singapore committed to protecting all minority communities: Shanmugam

He cited S’pore’s framework of laws, firmness in making clear that laws will be enforced equally, and efforts to increase understanding between communities.

Fixed deposit scam claims 12 victims; losses amount to $650,000

Victims gave scammers their personal information, believing that they were opening bank accounts.

Late chief justice Yong Pung How remembered by mentees for his kindness in new biography

Dr Yong served as chief justice from 1990 to 2006, implementing rigorous reforms and leveraging tech to streamline the court system during his tenure.

WP’s Terence Tan leaves party to focus on career and family

The 53-year-old said he had stepped down from the party in January.

Why sitting is the new smoking: My sudden diabetes diagnosis

The writer was passionate about her work and led a sedentary lifestyle. She was jolted by a shock diagnosis.

‘Not cut and paste’: How Singaporean Ian Tan won the world young chef award

He beat eight other contestants in a competition for chefs under the age of 27.

