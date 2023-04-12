Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 12

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Supporting medical advances requires rethink of healthcare financing policies: Ong Ye Kung
MOH will also focus on effective preventative and palliative care, said the minister as he outlined his ministry’s plans following the President’s Address.
Air strike in rebel-held region of Myanmar kills at least 100 in Sagaing village
The apparent target of the attack was a celebration to mark the local resistance movement’s opening of an administration office.
Singapore-flagged tanker boarded by pirates near Ivory Coast; one Singaporean on board
The vessel, identified as Success 9 by security consultant Praesidium International, is a chemical and oil product tanker.
S’pore firm to grow strawberries in farms in Malaysia and Thailand
Under franchise contracts, a proportion of the fruit will be shipped exclusively to Singapore.
Why is Singapore a magnet for Chinese billionaires?
Connectivity to Asean and global networks make Singapore a strong contender for wealthy Chinese family offices looking to set up shop outside China, says the writer.
1 in 3 online shoppers in S'pore opt for reusable packaging: WWF survey
About 40 per cent of the reusable packaging was returned through a SingPost letter box or post office.
‘We are combat-ready’: Philippines, US kick off largest war games amid soaring China tensions
A major highlight of the exercise is live-fire drills at sea on April 26 near the South China Sea.
Rocky start but market outlook is positive, with Asia poised to benefit from China reopening
A balanced portfolio of equities and good-quality short-duration bonds will provide the best and most stable returns, according to a number of investment houses.
Linking global capital to small stores
It has become possible for small stores to access the global capital market without incurring any debt or parting with equity, and with limited risk. Vikram Khanna explains how.
Golden Mile Complex: A final look at S’pore’s ‘Little Thailand’
Photojournalist Jason Quah explores the landmark through this series of visuals ahead of its closure in May.