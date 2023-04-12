Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 12

Updated
Published
34 min ago

Supporting medical advances requires rethink of healthcare financing policies: Ong Ye Kung

MOH will also focus on effective preventative and palliative care, said the minister as he outlined his ministry’s plans following the President’s Address.

READ MORE HERE

Air strike in rebel-held region of Myanmar kills at least 100 in Sagaing village

The apparent target of the attack was a celebration to mark the local resistance movement’s opening of an administration office.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore-flagged tanker boarded by pirates near Ivory Coast; one Singaporean on board

The vessel, identified as Success 9 by security consultant Praesidium International, is a chemical and oil product tanker.

READ MORE HERE

S’pore firm to grow strawberries in farms in Malaysia and Thailand

Under franchise contracts, a proportion of the fruit will be shipped exclusively to Singapore.

READ MORE HERE

Why is Singapore a magnet for Chinese billionaires?

Connectivity to Asean and global networks make Singapore a strong contender for wealthy Chinese family offices looking to set up shop outside China, says the writer.

READ MORE HERE

1 in 3 online shoppers in S'pore opt for reusable packaging: WWF survey

About 40 per cent of the reusable packaging was returned through a SingPost letter box or post office.

READ MORE HERE

‘We are combat-ready’: Philippines, US kick off largest war games amid soaring China tensions

A major highlight of the exercise is live-fire drills at sea on April 26 near the South China Sea.

READ MORE HERE

Rocky start but market outlook is positive, with Asia poised to benefit from China reopening

A balanced portfolio of equities and good-quality short-duration bonds will provide the best and most stable returns, according to a number of investment houses.

READ MORE HERE

Linking global capital to small stores

It has become possible for small stores to access the global capital market without incurring any debt or parting with equity, and with limited risk. Vikram Khanna explains how.

READ MORE HERE

Golden Mile Complex: A final look at S’pore’s ‘Little Thailand’

Photojournalist Jason Quah explores the landmark through this series of visuals ahead of its closure in May.

READ MORE HERE

