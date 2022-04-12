Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 12

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, April 12.
Child abuse cases in S'pore continue to rise after hitting decade-high in 2020
There was a sharp spike in the number of child abuse cases investigated by the authorities in 2021.
More businesses here gave back to society last year
Cash donations, pro-bono services and advocacy were among the many ways of corporate giving.
Lazada moves to new regional HQ amid moves to grow tech ecosystem in the region
Pakistan Parliament elects new PM as Khan MPs quit en masse
Dad-to-be dies in accident in Gambas Avenue while delivering food
Thailand's paradise-on-earth Maya Bay reopens, no more over-tourism
But there are a few rules to abide by - no swimming, no boats and no more than 375 visitors at any one time.
One of Malaysia's most wanted men who is linked to scam syndicate surrenders to police
Three new species of 'moss animals' discovered in Southern Islands
GP suspended for giving fake Covid-19 jabs allegedly charged between $1,000 and $1,500 a dose
Sporting Life: Woods saved golf, now it's rescuing him
This Masters wasn't about what Woods gives us but also what he gets from golf, says Rohit Brijnath.