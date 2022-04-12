Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 12

Updated
Published
10 min ago

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, April 12.

 

Child abuse cases in S'pore continue to rise after hitting decade-high in 2020

There was a sharp spike in the number of child abuse cases investigated by the authorities in 2021.

More businesses here gave back to society last year

Cash donations, pro-bono services and advocacy were among the many ways of corporate giving.

Lazada moves to new regional HQ amid moves to grow tech ecosystem in the region

The HQ in Bras Basah district is Lazada's fourth office in Singapore.

Pakistan Parliament elects new PM as Khan MPs quit en masse

Mr Shehbaz Sharif vowed to tackle the country's economic malaise.

Dad-to-be dies in accident in Gambas Avenue while delivering food

Mr Jason Tan's wife is about three months pregnant.

Thailand's paradise-on-earth Maya Bay reopens, no more over-tourism

But there are a few rules to abide by - no swimming, no boats and no more than 375 visitors at any one time.

One of Malaysia's most wanted men who is linked to scam syndicate surrenders to police

Nicky Liow Soon Hee headed one of the biggest Macau scam syndicates in Malaysia.

Three new species of 'moss animals' discovered in Southern Islands

The 2019 discovery brings Singapore's number of bryozoan species to 133.

GP suspended for giving fake Covid-19 jabs allegedly charged between $1,000 and $1,500 a dose

Jipson Quah is facing separate criminal investigations into his conduct.

Sporting Life: Woods saved golf, now it's rescuing him

This Masters wasn't about what Woods gives us but also what he gets from golf, says Rohit Brijnath.

